Your Sanctuary - E1 – The Sea Floor Access Monterey Peninsula (AMP) is launching a new television program entitled Your Sanctuary. This program showcases national marine sanctuaries, especially your Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary, the resources it protects, the recreation it supports, and the businesses dependent upon a healthy ocean environment. One of the key objectives of the Your Sanctuary program is to introduce viewers to the beauty and resources of the MBNMS, while providing education on the ways people can contribute to preserving and protecting this national treasure. Your Sanctuary connects viewers to the special places of Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary, as well as to the network of sanctuaries across the country and to our territories in the South Pacific.

