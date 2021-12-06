ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami Hurricanes fire Manny Diaz amid Mario Cristobal rumors

Field Level Media
Field Level Media
 6 days ago

Miami announced the firing of head coach Manny Diaz on Monday amid reports the Hurricanes are finalizing a contract with Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal.

“We are grateful to Coach Diaz for his many contributions to our campus community and to his native South Florida, and for the strong leadership and exemplary character he exhibited during his tenure at the University,” Miami president Julio Frenk said in a statement. “We wish him and his family the very best as they move forward.”

The Oregonian reported Monday that Cristobal is meeting with Ducks players. Cristobal, who has played and coached for the Hurricanes, was reportedly offered an extension to remain with the Ducks.

Diaz, 47, guided Miami to a 7-5 record (5-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) this season and is 21-15 in three seasons at the helm.

Mario Cristobal Coming ‘Home?’

Cristobal is in his fourth full season at Oregon. He is 35-13 overall, including 10-3 this year following Friday night’s 38-10 loss to Utah in the Pac-12 title game in Las Vegas.

Cristobal previously coached at Florida International, also located in South Florida, from 2007-12, putting together a 27-47 record in six seasons. Overall, Cristobal is 62-60 as a head coach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J93xU_0dFPHktd00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Last December, Cristobal signed a new six-year, $27.3 million deal with the Ducks through the 2025 season.

ESPN reported earlier this week that Cristobal would have to pay Oregon a $9 million buyout if he exits for another school before Jan. 14. The Hurricanes also owe Diaz more than half of his $8 million buyout, an amount that could be offset if Diaz gets another coaching job, the Miami Herald reported.

The firing of Diaz and impending hire of Cristobal is happening while Miami is also searching for an athletic director after firing Blake James last month.

The Miami Herald also reported that Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich is also headed to Miami unless the parties get “cold feet.”

–Field Level Media (@FieldLevelMedia)

#Miami Hurricanes#Football#Oregonian#Ducks#Pac 12#Florida International#Espn#The Miami Herald
