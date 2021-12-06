Federal trial of former Springfield Police Officer Bigda begins Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Opening statements were held Monday in the trial of a Springfield Police Officer charged with civil rights violations.

The trial of Gregg Bigda is being held at federal court in Springfield. Bigda is accused of assaulting and threatening two juvenile suspects in 2016 after the teens allegedly stole an unmarked police cruiser and led them on a chase from Springfield to Palmer.

Bigda is alleged to have used racist language against the teen suspects, and threatened to plant evidence against them. Charges against a second officer involved in the case, Stephen Vigneault have since been dropped.

