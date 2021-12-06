Flyers fire Alain Vigneault, tab Mike Yeo as interim coach

The Philadelphia Flyers fired Alain Vigneault after two-plus seasons as the team’s head coach on Monday.

Assistant coach Michel Therrien also has been dismissed by the free-falling Flyers (8-10-4), who saw their winless skid extend to eight games (0-6-2) after dropping a 7-1 decision to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday.

The Flyers named assistant Mike Yeo as the team’s interim coach for Monday night’s game against the Colorado Avalanche.

Signed to a five-year contract in April 2019, Vigneault posted a 74-54-19 record as coach of the Flyers. He owns a 722-489-117 mark with 35 ties while serving as the head coach of the Montreal Canadiens (1997-2001), Vancouver Canucks (2006-13), New York Rangers (2014-18) and Flyers.

Vigneault, 60, has twice taken his team to the Stanley Cup Final, doing so with Vancouver in 2011 and with New York in 2014.

