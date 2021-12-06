ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Alice Cooper, Buckcherry to perform at the Alerus Center this spring

By John Lamb
INFORUM
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCooper burst onto the music scene in the 1970s with hard-rocking songs like “I’m Eighteen,” “School’s...

www.inforum.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ultimate Classic Rock

Alice Cooper Drummer Johnny Bee Enters Spotlight on Solo Debut

If you're a music fan, and especially a liner notes reader, Johnny "Bee" Badanjek's name strikes a major chord. One of the players celebrated in Max Weinberg's book The Big Beat: Conversations With Great Rock Drummers, Badanjek co-founded Mitch Ryder & the Detroit Wheels while he was still a teenager and went on to put together groups such as Detroit and the Rockets, for which he was also the original lead singer.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Alice Cooper Recruits Ace Frehley For Christmas Pudding Concert

Alice Cooper has recruited KISS legend Ace Frehley, Collective Soul frontman Ed Roland, and Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello, to take part in his annual Christmas Pudding concert. The special charity show will be taking place on December 4th at the at Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix, and will...
MUSIC
Classic Rock 96.1

Alice Cooper Unveils Spring 2022 North American Tour Dates

Alice Cooper is taking his macabre rock 'n' roll circus back on the road in spring 2022: His next North American tour will feature support from Buckcherry on most dates. The shock-rocker's spring trek begins on March 18 in Mashantucket, Conn., and concludes on April 23 in Paso Robles, Calif. It serves as an extension of his previously announced winter 2022 tour, which runs from late January through mid-February.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alice Cooper
antiMUSIC

Alice Cooper In The Studio For Love It To Death and Killer 50th Anniversaries

The 50th anniversary of Alice Cooper's "Love It Death" and "Killer" albums are being celebrated by the syndicated radio show In The Studio With Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Bands. Redbeard had this to say, "Love It to Death" in March 1971 may have been the the third...
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Alice Cooper announces spring 2022 dates

After wrapping a successful and uninterrupted fall 2021 tour, Alice Cooper recently announced a run of January and February dates ahead of a headline appearance on the Monsters of Rock Cruise, which takes place February 9th through 14th. Cooper has confirmed a slate of new spring 2022 dates, kicking off on March 18th in Connecticut and wrapping on April 23rd in California. Support will come from Buckcherry on most dates, with Ace Frehely appearing on some shows. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alerus Center
940wfaw.com

Alice Cooper Rolls Out 2022 Tour Dates

Alice Cooper is heading back on the road next month for a major three-month North American trek that also takes in a total of nine Canadian cities. Alice and his band kick off the trek on January 27th in Windsor, Ontario at The Colosseum at Caesar's, with the dates running through April 23rd when the tour hits Paso Robles, California's Vina Robles Amphitheatre. Buckcherry will serve as the opening act on most of the stops.
MUSIC
QuadCities.com

NEW CONCERT ALERT! Alice Cooper Coming To Davenport’s Adler Theatre

ALICE COOPER will return to the Adler Theatre on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. with special guest Buckcherry. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, December 10 at 10:00 a.m. online at Ticketmaster.com and in person at the Adler Theatre Box Office (136 E 3rd St). Reserved seat tickets are $49.50, $59.50 and $75.00. VIP Packages also available.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Alice Cooper Adds Spring Tour Leg

Alice Cooper is not slowing down with promoting his latest album "Detroit Stories". He has announced the addition of a new spring leg to his 2022 tour plans. Buckcherry have signed on to support for most of the dates for the new leg that is set to kick off on March 18th in Mashantucket, CT at Foxwoods Resort Casino, they will be joining the trek the next night in Hanover, MD.
MUSIC
Paso Robles Daily News

Alice Cooper coming to Vina Robles

– Alice Cooper with special guest Ace Frehley will perform at Vina Robles Amphitheatre on April 23, 2022. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale today at 10 a.m. Cooper, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, usually spends up to...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
The Citizens Voice

Alice Cooper, John Mulaney among new shows announced at arena

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza announced three new shows for 2022 on Monday. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Alice Cooper and special guest Buckcherry perform at 8 p.m. March 23 at the arena. The show is part of Cooper’s spring tour, which begins March 18 in Connecticut.
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
New Jersey Stage

NJPAC Presents Alice Cooper On March 22nd

(NEWARK, NJ) -- Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Alice Cooper introduced shock rock to the masses—and now he’s bringing it to NJPAC on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 7:30pm. The man (and the band) has rattled cages and undermined authority since the ‘70s, with musical mayhem and house-of-horrors theatrics. Hot off the release of his acclaimed 2021 album Detroit Stories, Alice Cooper is touring tirelessly to bring fresh material and greatest hits to fans around the world. He’ll be joined by Buckcherry, the ‘90s sleaze-rock band that recently released Hellbound, its ninth album. This is an outrageous live show not to be missed.
NEWARK, NJ
rock107.com

Alice Cooper Weekend

Rock 107's Night Guy Alice Cooper is coming to NEPA! You think he would be happy just doing weeknights 7-Midnight! But Now He is taking over the Weekend and is Taking over the Mohegan Sun Arena for Rock 107's 42nd Anniversary Show!. This weekend win tickets to see Alice Cooper...
MUSIC
96-5 The Fox

Big-Time Bismarck Concert News. Alice Cooper In April

Schools out forever???? Maybe, but not concerts! Check out what's coming to Bismarck, North Dakota In April. The announcement came out earlier today ( Monday, December 6th ) and already there was a buzz ( When was the last time you actually heard people "Buzzing"?). According to a news press release, bismarcknd.gov reports that one of the giants in the rock world Alice Cooper will be heading out to the Bismarck Event Center on April 6th, along with Buckcherry. This superstar came blasting onto the scene in the late 60s as Frank Zappa discovered Alice and his band out in Phoenix. So, has Mr. Cooper ever been to North Dakota?
BISMARCK, ND
US 103.1

Don’t Miss Alice Cooper Guitarist Nita Strauss in Flint This Saturday

Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss will rock Flint this Saturday night when she takes the stage at The Machine Shop. The concert is part of her "Winter Wasteland Tour." Nita Strauss is a force to be reckoned with and this Saturday, December 11, you can watch her as she throws down at The Machine Shop for the first time ever.
FLINT, MI
kpq.com

Numerica Performing Arts Center to Feature Hypnosis Performance

Colin Mochrie of Whose Line Is It, Anyway? and master hypnotist, Asad Mecci, will be performing at the Numerica Performing Arts Center on March 3. Tickets for ‘ HYPROV: Improv under Hypnosis’ go on sale December 2 for the general public. “Colin Mochrie has a different style of improv show...
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy