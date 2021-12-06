ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

MSP: Man killed in single-car crash in Van Buren Co.

By Michael Oszust
 6 days ago

ALMENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a 23-year-old man was killed in a single-car crash in Van Buren County Saturday night.

Michigan State Police said troopers were called around 10 p.m. Saturday for a report of a crash on Fish Hatchery Road near M-43 in Almena Township, northeast of Paw Paw.

Investigators said the driver was heading southbound on Fish Hatchery Road when he lost control, went off the roadway, crashed into an embankment, rolled and struck several trees.

The driver, identified as 23-year-old Treyson Fink, of Kalamazoo, was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police said Fink was not wearing a seat belt. It’s unknown if alcohol was a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Man shot Sunday morning; remains uncooperative with police

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A caller notified the Grand Rapids Police Department of a shooting early Sunday morning. When police arrived the victim was uncooperative, police say. The call came in at 3:48 a.m., police say, where they were alerted to a shooting victim walking along Division Avenue near Hall Street.  The caller said […]
