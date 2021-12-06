Dream Nails release “Lonely Star” video

Maryland's Memoria XI has come through with a new single called "LONELY STAR", in collaboration with fellow Marylander Landon Cube. At only 19 years-old, Memoria XI is still relatively new to the scene, yet has a highly developed songwriting style, frequently delving into personal, introspective themes. Pairing with Landon Cube for this new single makes sense, as the artist shares similar songwriting sensibilities as well as a common state of origin. "LONELY STAR" finds their chemistry shining throughout, making for an engaging, evocative listen.
