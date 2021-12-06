ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dream Nails release “Lonely Star” video

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDream Nails have released a video for their Christmas song "Lonely Star". The...

talentrecap.com

‘America’s Got Talent: Champions’ Star Angelina Jordan: Child Prodigy to Teen Superstar

This Got Talent star premiered her voice at only seven years old on Norway’s Got Talent and went on to compete on America’s Got Talent: Champions at 13 years old. The star has been thriving ever since. Her voice is larger than life and sounds way more mature than her age would imply. What has happened to this outstanding singer since her time on AGT: Champions?
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Titled#Christmas Song#Wardrobe
Deadline

Reggaeton Star Karol G Okay But Sore After Massive Fall During Performance – Video

Colombian singer Karol G is sore all over but basically okay after suffering a long fall on a stage staircase. Performing on Friday at the FTX Arena in Miami, the Colombian reggaeton star started to descend a long staircase at the start of a song. But as the footage shows, she missed a step and went tumbling down. Fortunately, she quickly recovered, and the crowd cheered as she arose from the bottom of the stairs and continued on. “All my nails broke, I think my knee broke. Everything hurts,” she told the crowd in Spanish later in the show. “After having filled this arena for the first time in my life… I wanted it to be perfect,” she added. Carolina Giraldo Navarro is a 30-year-old singer. She won the Latin Grammy Award for best New Artist in 2018 and has been nominated for several Billboard Latin Music awards. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carlos Adyan (@carlosadyan)
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Grimes Shares New Song “Player of Games”: Listen

Grimes is back with a new single. It’s called “Player of Games,” and it’s featured in the new season of the video game Rocket League. Grimes produced the new song alongside Illangelo. Check it out below. The single arrives after Grimes’ formation of a new AI girl group called NPC,...
VIDEO GAMES
Soompi

NCT DREAM Stars In New Teasers For “Dreaming” From Upcoming Album “Universe”

NCT DREAM has released a set of teaser photos for their upcoming song “Dreaming”!. On December 1 at midnight KST, NCT DREAM unveiled teaser photos for their track video for their new song “Dreaming,” which will be included on NCT’s upcoming full-group album “Universe.”. Although NCT has previously shared a...
MUSIC
Yardbarker

Billie Eilish stuns in somber 'Male Fantasy' music video

The 19-year-old teased the video Sunday (Dec. 5), days after breaking Instagram by debuting a new brunette hair style, and emphasized how much it meant to her: "finallyyyyyyyyyy!! directed and EDITED BY meeeeeeeeeee! one of my first videos to edit all alone and it was such a fun task and very very satisfying. see you tomorrow ;))))))"
MUSIC
Punknews.org

City and Colour reschedule Canadian show dates

City and Colour have announced Dallas Green will be pushing back his solo Montreal and Toronto dates till February 2022 due to Covid. See below to see the announcement. City and Colour last released A Pill for Loneliness in 2019.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Anxious release “Growing Up Song” video

Anxious have released a video for their new song "Growing Up Song". The song is off their upcoming album Little Green House that will be out January 21 via Run For Cover Records. Anxious will be touring with Knuckle Puck in 2022 and released their EP New Shapes in 2020. Check out the video below.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Ergs release first 7-inch in five years

The Ergs! have released their first 7-inch in five years. It's called Time and the Season and it's out via Dirt nap on January 21. The tracklist is: Ultimate Falsetto Book, Say You’re Sorry, Half Empty Strip Mall, and Time And The Season.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

A Wilhelm Scream announce North East dates

A Wilhelm Scream added additional East Coast dates to their already announced 2022 tours in Canada. Tickets for the Philly, Brooklyn, Boston, and Buffalo dates go on sale today. A Wilhelm Scream released Partycrasher in 2013.
MUSIC
earmilk.com

Memoria XI & Landon Cube share wistful single "LONELY STAR"

Maryland's Memoria XI has come through with a new single called "LONELY STAR", in collaboration with fellow Marylander Landon Cube. At only 19 years-old, Memoria XI is still relatively new to the scene, yet has a highly developed songwriting style, frequently delving into personal, introspective themes. Pairing with Landon Cube for this new single makes sense, as the artist shares similar songwriting sensibilities as well as a common state of origin. "LONELY STAR" finds their chemistry shining throughout, making for an engaging, evocative listen.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Hot Water Music announce Canadian shows

Hot Water Music has announced Canadian tour dates for April 2022. They will be playing with The Menzingers, Oso Oso, and Sincere Engineer (who recently announced their North American tour together) on select dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 3. Hot Water Music will be releasing their album Feel The Void on March 18, 2022 and will be touring the US and Europe in 2022. The band released their EP Shake Up the Shadows in 2019. Check out the dates below.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

The Bronx release Tim Armstrong directed video for “Breaking News (Live)”

The Bronx have released a live video for their song "Breaking News". The live version was recorded by Tim Armstrong of Rancid. The song is off their album Bronx VI that was released earlier this year. The Bronx will be touring Europe and the UK in 2022 and will be touring the UK with Every Time I Die in winter 2022. Check out the video below.
BRONX, NY
Punknews.org

Venom Prison release “Pain of Oizys” video

Venom Prison have released a video for their new song "Pain Of Oizys". The video was directed by Thomas Brooker. The song is off their upcoming album Erebos out February 4 via Century Media. Venom Prison released Primeval in 2020. Check out the video below.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Check out Wasting Time's new video for “Game Night”

Toronto pop-punk quartet Wasting Time has a new video out featuring "Game Night," the final pre-release single from the upcoming full-length Once More Without Feeling. You can find the clip, directed by Michael Greggain, premiering below. The band commented earlier that the uptempo "Game Night" was "inspired by the uncertainties, apprehensions and moves that one considers on a first date." Look for the new record in the spring of 2022.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

S.H.I.T. release “Hidden in Eternity” video

S.H.I.T. have released a video for their song "Hidden In Eternity". The video was created by Ryan Tong and Vitor Meuren. The song is off their 7-inch Hidden In Eternity/Eraser III . S.H.I.T. released their album What Do You Stand For? in 2018. Check out the video below.
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Fleet Foxes to release A Very Lonely Solstice on Friday December 10

Robin Pecknold brings light to the bleakest of winters with Fleet Foxes’ A Very Lonely Solstice, a 13-track career spanning collection recorded in December 2020, at Brooklyn, NY’s St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church. A Very Lonely Solstice is out digitally this Friday, December 10th and available to preorder now on limited edition colored vinyl & CD in the Fleet Foxes store with orders expected to ship in Spring 2022.
BROOKLYN, NY

