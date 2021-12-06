ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Theories About THAT Scene In Succession

Elite Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince his father’s collapse and his failed coup, one could argue that Kendall has never had his head much above water. But once the car Kendall drove away from Shiv and Tom’s wedding went over the bridge, and he was the only one to walk away alive, he’s been drowning, figuratively...

www.elitedaily.com

SFGate

‘Succession’s’ Nicholas Braun Explains Greg’s New Love Interest and Tom’s Desk-Flipping Scene

An easy, comically tall target for jokes at his expense, Greg doesn’t get to celebrate many victories in “Succession,” but at Kendall’s 40th birthday party, he finally notches a win and asks out Comfry, Kendall’s PR consultant. With so many failed or strained relationships on the show — just look at Tom and Shiv, Kendall and Rava, Connor and Willa, Roman and Gerri — Greg and Comfry could be the start of a new power couple.
TV SERIES
Collider

Sarah Snook on 'Succession' Season 3, Being On the Birthday Party Set, and Figuring Out Shiv's Dancing Scenes

Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Succession Season 3 through Episode 7, "Too Much Birthday." From creator Jesse Armstrong, the highly acclaimed and much-beloved HBO drama series Succession is back for a stinging third season, with the power dynamics in the Roy family shifting in a rather perilous way that feels like it could take down anyone in its path at any time. After Kendall’s (Jeremy Strong) decision to expose the depths of the company’s scandal, patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) has pitted his other adult children – including Shiv (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Connor (Alan Ruck) – against each other, wanting them to spy, snitch and claw their way into what could become a family civil war.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Five of Our Favorite Scenes from Succession Season 3

Is it possible for a television series to just get better and better as the seasons go by? Apparently, it is. HBO’s critically acclaimed and award-winning series, Succession, has been landing the right jabs the past seasons, and is going for a full-on knock out this third season. With every new chapter comes a whole new set of complications, and a whole lot more of Roy family drama that we are all suckers for. In the third season, we see an estranged Kendall Roy, who is trying his best to stick to his beliefs and overthrow his seemingly incorruptible father, Logan. The Roy children take sides, and Kendall is left further in the dark. Being the most sensitive of the Roy children, Kendall takes his failed attempts to heart. He turned a full 180-degress from empowered to sulky, and more salt is added to his wounds when has back-to-back face-offs with his family members. The series knows wit and sarcasm like the back of its hand. The explosive exchanges in season 3 were just the cherry on top of the show’s wildly successful run. Here are our five favorite scenes from the third season of the hit series:
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

Twitter Is In Shambles After And Just Like That’s Shocking Death

With the new HBO Max series And Just Like That, fans were thrilled for Sex and the City to return to the small screen. But after 20 years off the air (and a decade since the films), the big question has been, why now? What is it about Carrie’s life, along with Miranda and Charlotte’s, that creates a pressing reason to return to their story? As with many things, it’s a significant life change that sets things off, with the untimely passing of a primary character. And while the tweets reacting to the And Just Like That premiere’s unexpected death are full of sadness, they also recognize it may have been necessary in telling this story.
TV SERIES
Person
John Berryman
Entertainment Weekly

Succession stars Matthew Macfadyen and Nicholas Braun take us behind the scenes of Tom's big freak-out

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Sunday night's episode of Succession. Waystar Royco executive Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) and his much put-upon subordinate Greg Hirsch (Nicholas Braun) spent the first half of Succession's third season terrified by the prospect of going to jail as the result of corporate crimes. When Tom learned during Sunday night's episode that they likely won't be incarcerated, he celebrated by erupting in the office of "Cousin Greg," upturning his terrified corporate underling's desk and shouting with foulmouthed joy before telling his colleague the good news and tenderly kissing him on the forehead. Director Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers) recalls reading the script and feeling "spoiled rotten" that she got to oversee this latest unforgettable chapter in the twisted tale of Tom and Greg. "It's great knowing you have something so good and you don't want to mess it up," she says.
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

Twitter Does Not Want You To Sleep On Yellowjackets

Being a teen girl is a rough experience, and no TV show understands that better than the new Showtime series Yellowjackets. The show takes a group of teen girls, already bubbling over with hormonal rage and sadness, and makes their pain even worse by dropping them in the middle of the wilderness to fight for their lives. The show is one part teen drama, one part survivors’ adventure, and one part horror mystery. With such a tantalizing mix of relatability and intrigue, it’s no wonder that fans on Twitter can’t get enough of Yellowjackets. And if the internet says it’s good, that means it’s probably pretty good, right?
TV & VIDEOS
Elite Daily

6 Theories About The Tracksuit Mafia's Target On Hawkeye

In Hawkeye’s opening episode, the specter of Clint Barton’s time as Ronin reappeared during an underground auction. Among the lots being illegally sold to the extraordinarily wealthy were several items recovered from the ruins of the Avengers compound post-Thanos fight at the end of Avengers: Endgame. The two significant pieces were Ronin’s sword and his suit, the former stolen by Kate Bishop, the latter by her soon-to-be stepfather. But there was a third item that never made it to the auction block. These theories about the Avengers watch on Hawkeye might help explain why it’s such a valuable target.
TV & VIDEOS
Elite Daily

This Reddit Theory About Hawkeye's Wife Could Change Everything

Kate Bishop and Clint Barton intersected with each other’s lives in Hawkeye when Kate accidentally stole the Ronin suit from an illegal auction to hide her identity. But as fans noted from the beginning, there was more than one item taken from the rubble of the Avengers compound. For instance, there’s Ronin’s sword, which Jack Duquesne stole, and, perhaps most importantly, a watch the Tracksuit Mafia members were after. The identity of the watch’s original owner has been a hot topic among viewers, and this Hawkeye fan theory that Laura previously owned the Rolex is an eye-opener that suggests there’s more to the Barton family than fans knew.
ENTERTAINMENT
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Cast Joke About MJ Death Theory

Spider-Man: No Way Home's stars have heard your wild fan theories and they're laughing about them. One of the most popular beliefs is that Zendaya will end up being caught by Andrew Garfield's version of the character after that tumble in the trailer. During an interview with Extra, the actress revealed that she's been notified of this speculation. Tom Holland and Jacob Batalon couldn't help teasing their co-star about her possible fate. The MJ actress kept it about as professional as she could without revealing what was going to happen. "Yeah, I've gotten to see all of them. People are so creative," she began. "Honestly, so creative. There you go, who knows?" That air of mystery is alive around some elements of this film. However, all three Scooby-Doo gang members, as christened by Doctor Strange, have been making this most of this last go-around together. Check out their reactions down below:
MOVIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Confirm Their Rumoured Relationship: Report

For the past few weeks, the world has been eagerly waiting to find out if Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are, in fact, dating, or if they were just participating in a fun little fling. The two stars have run in the same circle for awhile now, and first got close while KKW was hosting Saturday Night Live.
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Celebrate His Birthday in Mexico With Their Kids: Photos!

A family affair! Kourtney Kardashian and fiancé Travis Barker celebrated the Blink-182 drummer‘s birthday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with their children. Based on social media, the Poosh.com founder, 42, brought her kids Reign and Penelope Disick, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. It’s unclear whether or not her oldest son, Mason, went on the trip.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Kourtney Kardashian Slammed For Penelope’s Latest Adult Accessory

Kourtney Kardashian and her daughter, Penelope Disick, 9, have been making headlines over the past couple of weeks. The initial reason had to do with what was dubbed Penelope’s “secret TikTok.” Now, Kourtney is slammed for Penelope’s latest adult accessory. Keep reading to find out what’s going on. Update On...
TV SHOWS
Cosmopolitan

Jennifer Lopez wore a mullet dress and we are completely obsessed

J.Lo has called it – mullet dresses are back, and honestly, we're kind of obsessed. Jennifer Lopez dropped the music video for her new single 'On My Way' from the upcoming romantic comedy, Marry Me, that she is set to star in. Wearing an array of chic ensembles in the video, in one of the shots she can be seen wearing a dreamy mullet dress (yep, the dress style we all have a love/hate relationship with, just like the infamous hairstyle), and we love it all over again.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Had Their First Night Out Together Since She Started Dating Pete Davidson

When tragedy strikes, family members can often find a way to put their differences aside and come together. That was definitely the case for Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, who reunited for their late friend and collaborator Virgil Abloh’s final Louis Vuitton runway show last night. Kardashian, who’s been dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson for roughly one month, and West were joined by their eldest daughter, North West, and a friend of the former couple snapped a photo of the trio at the gorgeous and touching event, honoring one of fashion’s most visionary designers. Businessman Richie Akiva took to his...
BEAUTY & FASHION

