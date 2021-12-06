ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Activist Shaun King's Daughter Hospitalized With Brain Injury After Being Hit By Car

Kendi King, the daughter of activist Shaun King, has been hospitalized and is fighting for her life after she was hit by a car in Manhattan.

King shared the news via his Instagram:

"24 of the hardest hours of our lives," the post begins. "Our daughter Kendi, who is 19, was hit by a car while she walking in Manhattan and suffered a brain injury. And several serious head and body injuries. I've been here in the ICU with her since yesterday morning."

Despite their sadness, the King's remain hopeful.⁣

"We have every reason to believe she will recover and she is receiving excellent medical care. The doctors and nurses and staff have been so kind and so thorough.," he continues. "Please pray for Kendi. ⁣That she heals 100%.⁣ That she has no setbacks.⁣ I'm watching her like a hawk.⁣"

He adds, telling his followers to send prayers to his wife, Rai King's way. Kendi followed up with a post of her own:

Kendi made headlines in August when she penned a letter addressing the backlash surrounding the King's lavish New Jersey home.

"Last week, our family's address, the address where my mother and siblings and puppies live was posted by multiple news outlets. Pictures of the front of our house, the yard where my siblings play, were everywhere," Kendi wrote on The North Star.

Several newspapers published pictures of the King's $800,000--- forcing them to move.

"My family who has done nothing to deserve this now has to pack up our lives and leave my mother's house tirelessly to buy. This was her dream home. She put the wallpaper up herself. For the first time, my siblings got to have their own rooms," she continued, adding, "We all agreed this place felt like our home from the very beginning, and now it's been taken. I see no justice in that."

