The Homicide Detective Division is investigating two murders this week in the Northeast. The first happened on Wednesday, at about 9:22 p.m. Police responded to the 4700 block of Knorr St. for a shooting. A 26-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound to the head. Police transported the victim to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:04 p.m. He was later identified as Markees Robinson, of the 4800 block of Unruh Ave.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 29 DAYS AGO