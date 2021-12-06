Form 424B2 JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2) The notes do not bear interest. The notes will mature on the stated maturity date (December 8, 2023) unless they are automatically called on the call observation date (December 1, 2022). Your notes will be automatically called on the call observation date if the closing level of the S&P 500® Index on such date is greater than or equal to the initial index level of 4,567.00 (which level was set on November 30, 2021 and is higher than the closing level of the index on the trade date (December 1, 2021)), resulting in a payment on the call payment date (December 8, 2022) for each $1,000 face amount of your notes equal to $1,074.5.

ECONOMY ・ 8 DAYS AGO