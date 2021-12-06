The 10 best jazz albums of 2021

Sidney Bechet is one of the seminal early jazz soloists, brilliant on both soprano saxophone and clarinet, with a full-blooded wide vibrato. Bechet was born in New Orleans on May 14, 1897, grew up in a musical household – his brother Joe was an accomplished guitarist. Bechet traveled widely as a young man, including to Russia, and played with many of the leading musicians of his era, such as Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington, and Bessie Smith. He was also a volatile, aggressive man, known for his short-fused temper. He spent 15 months in a French jail for his part in a gun battle on the streets of Paris. But, most importantly, he’s one of the most distinctive artists in the history of popular music. Once you’ve heard Bechet play on a tune, you’ll almost always be able to recognize him elsewhere.

