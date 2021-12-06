ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As Outrage Builds Over Ethan Crumbley's Parents, Could Oxford School Officials Face Charges?

By Matthew Impelli
 5 days ago
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel recently said that "anything is possible" when asked about potential charges for school officials at Oxford High...

The Independent

Oxford school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley’s mother weeps as she and husband plead not guilty after arrest

The mother of Michigan high school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley wept as she and her husband pleaded not guilty at their arraignment, hours after they were arrested following a huge overnight manhunt.Jennifer and James Crumbley were charged on Saturday morning with four counts each of involuntary manslaughter in connection with Tuesday’s mass shooting, in which their 15-year-old son allegedly shot dead four students and wounded seven other people at Oxford High School.They both pleaded not guilty to all the charges via videolink from Oakland County jail – the same jail where their son has been held since his arrest...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Everything we know about Ethan Crumbley’s parents, who have been arrested and charged with manslaughter

The parents of the Oxford high school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley were arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning in an industrial warehouse in Detroit, hours after a manhunt was launched when the couple failed to turn themselves in on charges related to Tuesday’s massacre.Detroit Police Chief James White said Jennifer and James Crumbley were found “hiding in the building” following a tip-off as to their whereabouts.Hours earlier, Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald announced that the parents of the 15-year-old accused mass shooter had been charged with four charges each of involuntary manslaughter.Prosecutor McDonald said it was “impossible...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Oxford school shooting - latest: Suspect Ethan Crumbley in court as mother’s pro-gun letter to Trump emerges

The 15-year-old shooter who opened fire on his Michigan high school was identified by authorities as Ethan Crumbley at a press conference on Wednesday. Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said Mr Crumbley will be charged as an adult with one count of terrorism, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Ms McDonald said the charges stemmed from “undeniable” evidence that the attack was premeditated. The charges were announced after death toll from the tragedy at Oxford High School rose to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Michigan School Shooter Ethan Crumbley’s Parents Found Hiding In Detroit Basement

The parents of Ethan Crumbley, the 15-year-old accused of killing four people and injuring seven others were arrested. They were found early this morning hiding in a basement saying they feared for their safety. Crumbley planned to shoot up his school and followed through Tuesday at Oxford High School. His parents were arrested early Saturday morning and face charges related to the deadly attack. James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of Ethan Crumbley seemed to be involved and acknowledged his hideous crime.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Michigan school shooting - latest: Ethan Crumbley’s parents plead not guilty as mother sobs in court

Ethan Crumbley’s parents pleaded not guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter in connection to their son’s alleged shooting rampage at Oxford High School that led to the death of four students on Tuesday.James and Jennifer Crumbley appeared at an arraignment in front of judge Julie Nicholson this morning after being arrested by Detroit Police around 1.30am earlier today. The arrest came after officers found a vehicle, believed to belong to the Crumbleys late on Friday, when they were searching for the couple. The vehicle was reported by the owner of the industrial building where the couple was located.James and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
East Bay Times

Ethan Crumbley’s parents found in Detroit building; bail set at $1 million

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A judge imposed a combined $1 million bond Saturday for the parents of the Michigan teen charged with killing four students at Oxford High School, hours after police said they were caught hiding in a Detroit commercial building. James and Jennifer Crumbley entered not guilty pleas...
DETROIT, MI
thetrace.org

Oxford Suspect’s Parents Face Rare Charges

The rarity of charges against parents of school shooting suspects. And more from Oxford. The parents of the 15-year-old suspect in the Oxford school shooting pleaded not guilty to four counts of involuntary manslaughter after a manhunt found them hiding in a commercial building. At the virtual arraignment, the prosecutor said charges were warranted because the parents “could have stopped” the attack, alleging that they kept an unsecured gun in the home despite concerns about their son’s behavior. Such charges are rare in a legal landscape where prosecutors have to reach a high bar to demonstrate gross negligence. “It’s really hard to show that parents have a disregard for human life, and that they could actually foresee their child doing this,” Eve Brensike Primus, a University of Michigan law professor, told The Washington Post. What legal responsibility do school officials hold? It’s a question the local prosecutor left open given that school officials flagged concerning behavior about a violent drawing the suspect allegedly made in school and his gun-related internet browsing shortly before the shooting. The Oxford Community Schools Superintendent promised an independent investigation while defending the actions of school officials, who have said the suspect had no prior disciplinary issues. Separately, the Michigan attorney general offered to conduct a “full and comprehensive” review.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Oxford school shooting: District turns down Michigan AG’s offer to probe suspect Ethan Crumbley’s rampage

The school district where last week’s mass shooting left four students dead and seven other people injured has turned down an offer from the Michigan attorney general to investigate the events leading up to the massacre.Michigan AG Dana Nessel said in a statement late on Monday that she was “extremely disappointed” that Oxford Community Schools had decided not to allow her office to conduct the third-party investigation into the shooting at Oxford High School.Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Tim Thorne announced in a letter sent to parents on Saturday that a third-party investigation had been launched into the district’s handling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

A brand-new way of approaching school shootings': How Michigan prosecutor Karen McDonald made an 'instinctual' and rare decision to charge Ethan Crumbley's mother and father - and how it could set a US precedent

A Michigan prosecutor who charged the parents of Ethan Crumbley - the teenage gunman accused of killing four classmates and wounding seven others in Oxford - could set a national precedent for school shootings. Karen McDonald charged Crumbley's dad James, 45, and mom Jennifer, 43, with four counts of involuntary...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Michigan school shooting: Artist accused of ‘harbouring’ Ethan Crumbley’s parents claims he doesn’t watch news

The owner of an art studio where Oxford High School shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley’s parents went into hiding was not aware that the couple were wanted by authorities because he doesn’t watch the news, according to his attorney.Andrzej Sikora, the Detroit-based artist, said he did not know about the charges against James and Jennifer Crumbley or that the two had stayed the night at his studio on Friday after he went home, his attorney Clarence Dass said on Sunday.Mr Dass said the Crumbleys went to his client’s studio on Friday morning when he was not aware of the charges pressed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Sentence increased for girl who admitted manslaughter in Olly Stephens case

A 14-year-old girl who admitted manslaughter after a 13-year-old boy was knifed to death has had a custodial sentence increased by appeal judges.The girl had been given a sentence of three years and two months following the killing of Olly Stephens in Reading Berkshire in January 2021.Three appeal judges on Friday concluded that the sentence was unduly lenient, after Solicitor General Alex Chalk raised concern.Lady Justice Macur, Mr Justice Picken and Judge Mark Lucraft, who oversaw a Court of Appeal hearing in London said the term should be increased to five years.The girl and two teenage boys...
PUBLIC SAFETY
