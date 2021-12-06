As Outrage Builds Over Ethan Crumbley's Parents, Could Oxford School Officials Face Charges?

The rarity of charges against parents of school shooting suspects. And more from Oxford. The parents of the 15-year-old suspect in the Oxford school shooting pleaded not guilty to four counts of involuntary manslaughter after a manhunt found them hiding in a commercial building. At the virtual arraignment, the prosecutor said charges were warranted because the parents “could have stopped” the attack, alleging that they kept an unsecured gun in the home despite concerns about their son’s behavior. Such charges are rare in a legal landscape where prosecutors have to reach a high bar to demonstrate gross negligence. “It’s really hard to show that parents have a disregard for human life, and that they could actually foresee their child doing this,” Eve Brensike Primus, a University of Michigan law professor, told The Washington Post. What legal responsibility do school officials hold? It’s a question the local prosecutor left open given that school officials flagged concerning behavior about a violent drawing the suspect allegedly made in school and his gun-related internet browsing shortly before the shooting. The Oxford Community Schools Superintendent promised an independent investigation while defending the actions of school officials, who have said the suspect had no prior disciplinary issues. Separately, the Michigan attorney general offered to conduct a “full and comprehensive” review.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO