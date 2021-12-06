ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Haitian Gang Releases 3 More U.S. Missionaries, Still Holds 12 for Ransom

By Katie Wermus
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries released a statement Monday saying that the three missionaries released are "safe and seem to be in good...

