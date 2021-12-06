Watch: John Schneider Shows How Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' Prop Gun Couldn't Have Fired Itself

Prolific American actor Alec Baldwin shot a prop gun October 21st, on the film set of Rust in New Mexico. Baldwin was told the firearm was a “cold gun,” meaning it was safe to use, and only could contain a blank charge for practical effects. (A blank charge usually refers to the absence of an actual bullet, but the inclusion of primer or gunpowder in order to create the desired flash effect.) While blocking a scene, Baldwin demonstrated how he would move when the cameras started rolling. Then he fired. Two people were hit by the stray bullet: cinematographer Halyna Hutchins (42) and director Joel Souza (48). Although Souza was just wounded, Hutchins died at the University of New Mexico Hospital. A gofundme has been set up to support those she left behind, namely her husband and son.

