ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Watch: John Schneider Shows How Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' Prop Gun Couldn't Have Fired Itself

By Meghan Roos
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"The notion that this weapon could go off without somebody pulling the trigger is really hard to believe," the actor and singer...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 17

Related
The Independent

Alec Baldwin shooting: New search warrant suggests how live ammo may have ended up on Rust set

Police have obtained a search warrant for arms supplier Seth Kenney’s office as part of the ongoing investigation into the fatal Rust shooting in October. The fourth search warrant was approved by a New Mexico judge on Tuesday (30 November), and included a statement from Rust armourer Hannah Guttierez-Reed’s father, Thell Reed, suggesting how live bullets may have ended up on the Alec Baldwin film set where cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed. A copy of the search warrant was obtained by Deadline. Reed is a veteran armourer and stunt-man. In his statement, Reed told Santa Fe police that he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Stephanopoulos
Person
Alec Baldwin
US Magazine

Alec Baldwin Fatally Shoots Cinematographer on ‘Rust’ Set After Prop Gun Misfire: Everything to Know

Many film and TV sets are taking action and vowing not to risk having “hot” or “live” — meaning loaded — weapons on set. ABC’s police drama The Rookie has officially banned live rounds. “As of today, it is now policy on The Rookie that all gunfire on set will be with Air Soft guns with CG muzzle flashes added in post,” showrunner Alexi Hawley wrote in a memo obtained by The Hollywood Reporter on Friday, October 22. “There will be no more ‘live’ weapons on the show. The safety of our cast and crew is too important.”
TV SERIES
The Independent

Alec Baldwin: Halyna Hutchins’ husband told actor ‘I suppose we’re going to go through this together’

An emotional Alec Baldwin described the kindness he received from the husband of late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during his first interview since the fatal shooting on the Rust set.ABC’s George Stephanopoulos conducted the interview with Baldwin on Tuesday (30 November). It aired on Thursday (2 December) at 8pm Eastern time in the US. While speaking to the journalist, Baldwin recalled meeting Hutchins’s husband Matthew in the wake of the tragedy on 21 October, among other explosive revelations, including that the he allegedly didn’t pull the trigger on the live gun when it went off. During the emotional interview, the...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Alec Baldwin's Brother Daniel Has Strong Words About 'Rust' Shooting

Alec Baldwin's brother Daniel Baldwin spoke out about the Rust shooting on Monday, complaining that his brother was being used as a scapegoat in the whole ordeal. Daniel appeared on The Domenick Nati Show on the radio, where he said that Alec was taking the brunt of the criticism due to his political views. He believes his brother's A-list fame makes him an easy target as well.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc News
OK! Magazine

Gloria Allred Claims Alec Baldwin 'Intentionally' Fired Deadly Shot On 'Rust' Set: He Played 'Russian Roulette With A Loaded Gun'

Rust script supervisor Mamie Mitchell has hired famed attorney Gloria Allred in a suit against the actor over the deadly shooting last month that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Article continues below advertisement. In court docs obtained by Daily Mail, the suit, filed on Wednesday, November 17, names multiple defendants associated...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Alec Baldwin Couldn't 'Give a S--' If His Career Is Over After 'Rust' Shooting

Alec Baldwin "couldn't give a s—" if his 40-year acting career is over after the tragic shooting incident on the set of his film Rust that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. Baldwin spoke at length for the first time about the Oct. 21 shooting to ABC News' George Stephanopoulos Wednesday, claiming he didn't pull the trigger on the gun that fired at Hutchins and Souza.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rust
NewsBreak
Celebrities
clarkchronicle.com

Alec Baldwin fires prop gun; kills crewmember

Prolific American actor Alec Baldwin shot a prop gun October 21st, on the film set of Rust in New Mexico. Baldwin was told the firearm was a “cold gun,” meaning it was safe to use, and only could contain a blank charge for practical effects. (A blank charge usually refers to the absence of an actual bullet, but the inclusion of primer or gunpowder in order to create the desired flash effect.) While blocking a scene, Baldwin demonstrated how he would move when the cameras started rolling. Then he fired. Two people were hit by the stray bullet: cinematographer Halyna Hutchins (42) and director Joel Souza (48). Although Souza was just wounded, Hutchins died at the University of New Mexico Hospital. A gofundme has been set up to support those she left behind, namely her husband and son.
CELEBRITIES
mediamilwaukee.com

Deadly Shooting with a Prop Gun on Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ Movie Set

SANTA FE, N.M.- Deadly shooting on Alec Baldwins new movie set ‘Rust’ on Thursday, Oct. 21. Baldwin plays a part as a western outlaw named Harland Rust, where the character finds himself in a small church, cornered by a sheriff and a U.S. Marshal, Rust then decides to shoot his way out.
SANTA FE, NM
buzzfeednews.com

Alec Baldwin Said He Didn't Pull The Trigger Of The “Rust” Prop Gun That Killed Halyna Hutchins

Alec Baldwin is claiming that he did not pull the trigger of the gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust in October. It is the first time the actor, who was handed a prop gun loaded with live ammunition that a crew member said was safe to use, has opened up about how he accidentally shot and killed Hutchins and injured the film’s director, Joel Souza. He made the statements in an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos that’s set to air on Thursday.
CELEBRITIES
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Alec Baldwin says he didn't fire gun on set

(New York, NY) -- There's another development from the October movie set shooting in New Mexico. Actor Alec Baldwin insists he didn't pull the trigger on a prop gun he was holding during rehearsal for the Western "Rust." He claims someone put a live bullet in it, which killed the cinematographer and injured the director.
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
654K+
Followers
73K+
Post
692M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy