MONDAY COUNTRY STORE

The watch auction season’s most anticipated moment happened Saturday morning after some pretty intense bidding.
A single Patek Philippe Nautilus Ref. 5711 in Tiffany & Co. blue, one of 170 pieces signed by both the watchmaker and the retailer, sold at Phillips this morning for a hammer price of $5,350,000, which comes to $6,503,500 with the buyer’s premium. It was stiff competition with bidders from all over the world quickly throwing in their paddle. Bidding started at $20,000, met the $50,000 mark in seconds—the piece retails for $52,635—before leaping to $300,00, $400,000 and $500,000. And so it continued to climb ascending...
