Titans' Racey McMath: Cleared to practice

Jones (hamstring) participated in Wednesday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Jones was designated for return from IR on Monday, which opened a 21-day window for him to practice with the team before a call is made on whether to restore him to the active roster. However, the wideout's participation in Wednesday's session suggests that he could be back in action as soon as Sunday against the Jaguars. Jones, who last suited up in Week 9, has caught 21 of his 31 targets for 336 yards in six games to date. If he does return the Titans' lineup versus Jacksonville, he's destined to serve as the team's clear-cut top pass catcher, with A.J. Brown (chest) currently on IR through.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO