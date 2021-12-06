ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Titans' Racey McMath: Cleared to practice

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

McMath (quadriceps) was designated to return from injured reserve Monday, Jim Wyatt of...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
birminghamnews.net

Game Preview: Titans at Patriots

CBS / WBZ 98.5 FM The Sports Hub GILLETTE STADIUM GAME CENTER Presented by. PATRIOTS: Game Release (PDF) | Roster | Depth Chart | Stats | How to Watch. TITANS: Roster | Depth Chart | Stats | Injury Report | Roster Flip-Card (PDF) The AFC East-leading New England Patriots enter...
NFL
Yardbarker

Titans-Patriots Inactives

Here are the inactives for Sunday’s game between the Tennessee Titans (8-3) and the New England Patriots (7-4) at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass.:. Tennessee: OLB Ola Adeniy, G Nate Davis, ILB Rashaan Evans, ILB David Long, CB Greg Mabin, RB Jeremy McNichols and DL Teair Tart. New England: TE...
NFL
Sun-Journal

NFL notebook: Julio Jones cleared to practice as Titans return from bye

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Proof the Tennessee Titans are healthier now than before their bye came in a roster announcement Monday. Seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones and two others can start practicing with the team, a big step toward rejoining the active roster. The Titans also designated rookie wide...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans add RB Jordan Wilkins to practice squad among 4 moves

The Tennessee Titans made a grand total of four moves on their practice squad on Wednesday, including adding former Indianapolis Colts running back, Jordan Wilkins. A fifth-round pick of the Colts in 2018, Wilkins spent the first three-plus years of his career in Indy before being waived in late October. He saw just one offensive snap in 2021 and played almost exclusively on special teams.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football
CBS Sports

Titans' Julio Jones: Practices Wednesday

Jones (hamstring) participated in Wednesday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Jones was designated for return from IR on Monday, which opened a 21-day window for him to practice with the team before a call is made on whether to restore him to the active roster. However, the wideout's participation in Wednesday's session suggests that he could be back in action as soon as Sunday against the Jaguars. Jones, who last suited up in Week 9, has caught 21 of his 31 targets for 336 yards in six games to date. If he does return the Titans' lineup versus Jacksonville, he's destined to serve as the team's clear-cut top pass catcher, with A.J. Brown (chest) currently on IR through.
NFL
CBS Sports

Titans' Jeremy McNichols: Practicing fully

McNichols (concussion) practiced fully Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. McNichols, who missed the Titans' last two games is thus poised to be available for Sunday's contest against the Jaguars. That said, McNichols' role upon his looming return to the lineup is somewhat unclear, with D'Onta Foreman and Dontrell Hilliard both having performed capably in Tennessee's last outing, a 36-13 loss to the Patriots in Week 12.
NFL
atlantanews.net

Ten things: Jaguars-Titans

JACKSONVILLE - Their task remains tough. Really tough. That has been the Jaguars' reality all season, and it has become realer in recent weeks as injuries have taken a toll and offensive struggles have mounted. The task this week?. The Tennessee Titans on the road. And that's super tough. It's...
NFL
The Spun

Veteran WR Golden Tate Reportedly Signs With New NFL Team

Golden Tate has finally found a new home. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Tennessee Titans are signing Tate to their practice squad. Tate, a former second-round pick, spent the 2020 season with the New York Giants. He finished the year with 35 receptions for 388 yards and two touchdowns.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Oconee Enterprise

Titans' season ends at Benedictine

North Oconee’s best football season to date came to an end last Friday. The Titans traveled to Savannah in the semifinals of the Class AAAA state playoffs and battled Benedictine. Though the playoff battle was much closer than the teams’ regular season meeting, the Titans fell short, dropping a 42-32 decision.
OCONEE, GA
tennesseetitans.com

Quick Hits After Thursday's Titans Practice

NASHVILLE – The Titans returned to the practice field on Thursday to continue preparations for Sunday's game vs the Jaguars at Nissan Stadium. -Linebacker Rashaan Evans (ankle), who has missed the last five games, practiced in full again on Thursday. -Linebacker David Long Jr. (hamstring) did not practice again...
NFL
Yardbarker

By The Numbers: Titans After the Bye

Much of the talk in regard to the Tennessee Titans has been on the number of injuries they have faced, the number of roster moves they have made and the record-setting number of players they used en route to Sunday’s open date in the schedule. No doubt, that has been...
NFL
CBS Sports

Titans' Denico Autry: Clears injury report Friday

Autry (knee) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's contest against the Jaguars, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Autry didn't practice Thursday, but he was able to return as a full participant Friday. Through 12 appearances this season, the 31-year-old defensive tackle has recorded 19 tackles, five sacks and five pass deflections.
NFL
Kentucky New Era

Titans Bye Week | Titans All-Access

Mike Keith and Amie Wells talk about the Titans' season so far in this week's edition of ’Titans All-Access.'. Subscribe to the Titans YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2M1n3Kd. For More Titans NFL Action: https://bit.ly/2LWlmxy. #TennesseeTitans #Titans #NFL #TitanUp. For more Titans action: https://www.tennesseetitans.com. Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/titans. Follow us on Instagram:...
NFL
The Spun

Titans Reportedly Signing Veteran Quarterback

The Tennessee Titans have reportedly added a quarterback to their practice squad. Per Jim Wyatt of the Titans official website, Tennessee has signed DeShone Kizer. The team also placed tight end, Austin Fort, on the practice squad/COVID list. Kizer joins quarterback Kevin Hogan on the practice squad as more insurance...
NFL
On3.com

NFL insider reveals good news about Titans star Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry was on his way to the MVP conversation before a foot injury derailed his season. Many believed it was the end of his season, writing off the former Alabama star for the remainder of 2021. However, NFL insider Ian Rapoport revealed the rest of the league should be...
NFL
profootballrumors.com

Titans Cut John Simon

Julio Jones is on his way back. To help make room for him — as well as wide receiver Racey McMath and safety Dane Cruikshank — the Titans have released linebacker John Simon. [RELATED: Titans Designate J. Jones For Return]. Simon joined the Titans in July, replacing fellow pass rusher...
NFL
titaninsider.com

Three Titans defensive starters miss practice

The Titans had five players who did not partake in practice on Wednesday coming off the bye week, including three defensive starters. Linebacker David Long remained out with a hamstring injury, as he has not played in the past two games before the bye. Also, cornerback Jackrabbit Jenkins did not practice due to an ankle injury and defensive lineman Teair Tart is still sidelined with an ankle issue.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy