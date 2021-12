Back to work for the Tennessee Titans. The team returned to practice at St. Thomas Sports Park Wednesday after being off all last week for their Week 13 bye. Titans wide receiver Julio Jones was one of several players who benefitted from the extra rest and returned to the practice field. Jones was placed on the injured reserve on November 13th and is eligible to return for the team's game Sunday against Jacksonville. However, Jones still needs to be activated to the active roster in order to play.

