Canton, OH

Breeze Airways announces new stop out of Akron Canton Airport starting at $59

By fox8webcentral
 6 days ago

CANTON, Ohio ( WJW) A chance to get away to warm temps and sunny skies for less. Breeze Airways just announced cheaper flights out of Akron Canton Airport to Palm Beach International Airport.

The flights start at $59 for a one-way ticket and begin on February 19, 2022. This is the latest addition to Breeze Airways destinations out of Akron Canton since launching in May.

With the new route, Breeze will now serve 4 destinations from Akron/Canton:
–       Charleston, SC
–       New Orleans, LA
–       Palm Beach, FL (2/19)
–       Tampa, FL

The Akron-Canton Airport is one of 16 airports on Breeze’s network that will enjoy nonstop service, at low-cost fares.

