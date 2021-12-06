ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

“Horrible day for Hadid” in Franklin Canyon saga

By Trevor Bach
therealdeal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal bankruptcy judge effectively sidelined Mohamed Hadid by ordering the appointment of a Chapter 11 trustee — a neutral party — in the ongoing case of the controversial Franklin Canyon land where the high-profile spec developer dreamed of building megamansions. The court’s order is the latest turn in...

therealdeal.com

Comments / 0

The Independent

No one wants to buy Epstein’s New Mexico ranch

A 12-square-mile ranch belonging to late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein is reportedly not getting any buyers.The property, known as “The Zorro Ranch,” is located in New Mexico and was used by the disgraced financier to allegedly traffic underage girls.The ranch includes a 26,700-square-foot mansion, a private airstrip and helipad. It was put on sale by the Epstein estate for $27.5m (£20.7m) in July this year.After a little more than five months of being on the market, the estate is finding it difficult to sell it, with no offers from potential buyers, according to a report published by The New York Post...
REAL ESTATE
iheart.com

California Murder Case Takes Big Turn In Court

A California murder case that captivated the nation is about to take a big turn in court. Scott Peterson plans to speak out this morning when he's re-sentenced for killing his pregnant wife and their unborn son. It happened in 2002 on Christmas Eve, just a month before Laci was due to give birth. Her family will be there today and making statements as well. Peterson's death sentence was overturned last year because of an error made by a judge. A hearing in February will determine if he gets a new trial. "The People submit to the Court that the only sentence available for this defendant is a sentence of life without the possibility of parole plus 15 years to life for the murders of Laci and Conner," Peterson's wife and unborn son, the prosecutor's December filing stated.
CALIFORNIA STATE
BET

California Couple Sues When Their Home Was Appraised for $500,000 More When Appraiser Thought Homeowner Was White

A Black couple from Northern California are suing an appraisal company for wildly undervaluing their home by nearly half a million dollars. The North Bay Business Journal reports Paul and Tenisha Tate-Austin bought their home in Marin City in 2016 for $550,000. The lawsuit states that they spent $400,000 over the next two years in home improvements.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Scott Peterson Returning To San Mateo County Courtroom Wednesday For Re-Sentencing

REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — The last time Scott Peterson sat inside a San Mateo County courtroom, he heard a judge sentence him to death for the Christmas Eve 2002 murder of his wife, Laci, and the couple’s unborn child. On Wednesday, he is scheduled to return once again, more than 17 years after that fateful December 2004 day. His death sentence was overturned on appeal by the California Supreme Court in August 2020, but the justices let his murder conviction stand. UPDATE: Scott Peterson Resentenced To Life Without Parole; Laci’s Mom: ‘You Will Always Be Their Murderer’ “Once he was convicted and...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Report: Rapper Slim 400 Shot, Killed In Inglewood

INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – A man shot and killed in Inglewood Wednesday night is rapper Slim 400, according to a report. Dec. 9, 2021. (CBSLA) The shooting occurred at 7:50 p.m. in the area of Manchester Boulevard and 7th Avenue. Officers on patrol heard the gunshots and responded to find a man on the ground with gunshot wounds, Inglewood police Lt. Neil Cochran told reporters. The victim was treated by paramedics at the scene and then rushed to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, where he died, the L.A. County Fire Department told CBSLA. FILE — Rapper Slim 400 performs onstage during the first annual YG & Friend’s Nighttime Boogie Concert at The Shrine Auditorium on Feb. 17, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Getty Images) His name was not released by authorities. However, TMZ reported that the victim was rapper Slim 400. No arrests have been made and there was no word on a motive. The exact circumstances of the shooting were unclear. Investigators were canvassing the area for security video and witnesses.
INGLEWOOD, CA
therealdeal.com

Dubious distinction: Long Beach tops SF on unaffordable list

Call it counter-intuitive to the extreme, but Long Beach holds a dubious distinction based on data showing it edges out San Francisco on a national list of most unaffordable housing markets. The statistic comes from a report published Wednesday by the website RealtyHop. The analysis is based on median household...
LONG BEACH, CA
therealdeal.com

Waterford adds “workforce housing” in Pomona

Waterford Property Company has once again partnered with a state joint powers authority to buy a large apartment complex for conversion into workforce housing. The firm and the California Statewide Communities Development Authority bought a 472-unit complex at 777 East 3rd Street in Pomona for $194.4 million, according to a Monday announcement. Newport Beach-based Picerne Residential sold the complex.
POMONA, CA
therealdeal.com

Downtown Riverside apartment complex fetches $80M

Advanced Real Estate Services has purchased a 212-unit apartment complex in downtown Riverside for just over $80 million. The firm bought the Mission Lofts from Newport Beach-based Realm Group, according to the Registry. The deal equates to $377,358 per unit. Realm Group developed the property and completed it in 2019.
RIVERSIDE, CA
therealdeal.com

Hollywood’s Monastery of the Angels might shutter after 100 years

A monastery in the hills above Hollywood Boulevard might soon shut down and see its resident nuns of the Dominican Order moved elsewhere while its ultimate fate remains up in the air. The religious order, which is part of the Roman Catholic Church, oversees Hollywood’s Monastery of the Angels. A...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Radar Online.com

Erika Jayne’s Husband Tom Girardi Drops Divorce Lawyer, His Brother Will Represent Him In Court Amid Dementia Battle

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne’s divorce from Tom Girardi is taking an interesting turn as the once-respected lawyer has decided to have his brother represent him. Article continues below advertisement. According to court documents obtained by Radar, Robert Girardi, who is currently Tom’s conservator, informed the...
RELATIONSHIPS
therealdeal.com

Fullerton apartments take title as top sale in OC

A major multifamily developer has notched a record Orange County sale. Intracorp, whose Southern California operations are based in Newport Beach, on Friday announced that it had sold its 290-unit AmpliFi luxury apartment complex in Fullerton for $168 million. The deal comes out to $579,310 per unit, the highest per-unit...
FULLERTON, CA
therealdeal.com

Nuveen reaps $101M on San Fernando Valley apartments

Nuveen Real Estate has offloaded a 354-unit apartment complex in the San Fernando Valley for $101.8 million. Santa Monica-based affordable housing developer Lincoln Avenue Capital bought the Waterstone apartment complex at 9901 Lurline Avenue in Chatsworth, CBRE, which brokered the deal, announced on Tuesday. Chicago-based asset manager Nuveen bought the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
therealdeal.com

Amazon’s Ring office sells for more than $1,000 psf

UPDATED, Dec. 7, 2021, 12:25 p.m.: The headquarters of Amazon’s home security arm Ring in Hawthorne has sold for around $65 million — more than $1,000 per square foot, The Real Deal has learned. It’s a high-water mark for the local office market lately. It matches a top price in...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
therealdeal.com

LaTerra plans apartment complex in Inland Empire

LaTerra Development is forging ahead on growing its residential portfolio, with plans for a 228-unit apartment complex in the Inland Empire. The firm paid $8.2 million for the 16.2-acre development site at 2700 North Perris Boulevard in the Riverside County municipality of Perris, according to an announcement on Monday. LaTerra plans to take advantage of existing city approvals for the property to construct a housing development that targets the increasing number of workers living in the Inland Empire, a term that jointly refers to Riverside and San Bernardino counties.
PERRIS, CA
therealdeal.com

California firm pays $59M for West Palm Beach apartment portfolio

Riverside, California-based Kingdom Development’s affiliate NeuRock Capital bought three West Palm Beach multifamily complexes for $59.3 million. NeuRock purchased Sunset Place at 1001 36th Street, Lancaster Apartments at 1210 Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard and The Charmer at 345 30th Street, according to a news release. All of the selling...
CALIFORNIA STATE
therealdeal.com

Decron Properties unloads 504 apartments in Simi Valley

Decron Properties has sold 504 apartments across two residential properties in Simi Valley. The firm sold the Villas at Woodranch and the Overlook at Wood Ranch complexes to a private, unidentified multifamily investor for $190 million, according to REBusiness Online. The deal equates to $376,984 per unit. The two properties...
SIMI VALLEY, CA
therealdeal.com

“Our existence is a tragedy”: Housing Rights calls for enforcement overhaul from Hochul

The tenant advocacy group that’s made a name for itself taking landlords to court is rounding out 2021 with another win for tenants — and a message for the governor. The Housing Rights Initiative this week celebrated its investigation into J-51 rent overcharges that secured a $1 million settlement for a group of Bronx renters. The tenants of 3045 Godwin Terrace in 2018 brought a class-action suit against landlord Richard Albert after HRI revealed the managing member of Godwin Realty had signed tenants on for market-rate lease while reaping the benefits of the J-51 tax break. The program requires buildings to keep units stabilized while receiving the benefit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

466-unit residential tower planned for The Bloc in DTLA

A national real estate investment firm and developer has proposed adding a residential tower to one of Downtown L.A.’s best known commercial centers. National Real Estate Advisors, a Washington D.C.-based company with a subsidiary in Los Angeles, has filed plans to construct a 41-story, 466-unit residential tower at The Bloc at 7th and Flower streets.
LOS ANGELES, CA

