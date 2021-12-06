Passenger traffic at BHM rises over the month, year

During the tenth month of 2021, 265 728 passengers, 172,596 more (+185.3%) than last year, travelled via the Katowice Wojciech Korfanty Airport regular and charter network. Wizz Air, Ryanair, LOT Polish Airlines and Lufthansa handled 148,413 travellers, 98 887 more (+199.7%) than in October 2020, on routes to and from Katowice Airport. During the tenth month of 2021, the most popular regular routes were: Dortmund (26.2 thousand passengers), London-Luton (10.1 thousand), Cologne-Bonn (7 thousand), Eindhoven (6.8 thousand) and London-Stansted (6 thousand). 116,408 passengers, i.e. 73,547 more (+171.6%) than last year, travelled on charter flights handled for travel agencies. Among the most popular charter routes were: Antalya (34.2 thousand passengers), Hurghada (12.1 thousand), Marsa Alam (11.5 thousand), Rhodes (5.9 thousand) and Heraklion (5.4 thousand). In October 2021, 3,425 aircraft take-offs and landings, 1 593 more (+86.9%) than last year, were noted at Katowice Airport.

