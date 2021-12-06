ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Passenger traffic at BHM rises over the month, year

By Angel Coker
Birmingham Business Journal
Birmingham Business Journal
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Passenger traffic at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport is...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TravelDailyNews.com

Passenger traffic at Katowice Airport summary of October 2021

During the tenth month of 2021, 265 728 passengers, 172,596 more (+185.3%) than last year, travelled via the Katowice Wojciech Korfanty Airport regular and charter network. Wizz Air, Ryanair, LOT Polish Airlines and Lufthansa handled 148,413 travellers, 98 887 more (+199.7%) than in October 2020, on routes to and from Katowice Airport. During the tenth month of 2021, the most popular regular routes were: Dortmund (26.2 thousand passengers), London-Luton (10.1 thousand), Cologne-Bonn (7 thousand), Eindhoven (6.8 thousand) and London-Stansted (6 thousand). 116,408 passengers, i.e. 73,547 more (+171.6%) than last year, travelled on charter flights handled for travel agencies. Among the most popular charter routes were: Antalya (34.2 thousand passengers), Hurghada (12.1 thousand), Marsa Alam (11.5 thousand), Rhodes (5.9 thousand) and Heraklion (5.4 thousand). In October 2021, 3,425 aircraft take-offs and landings, 1 593 more (+86.9%) than last year, were noted at Katowice Airport.
LIFESTYLE
Birmingham Business Journal

Birmingham Business Journal

Birmingham, AL
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
303K+
Views
ABOUT

The Birmingham Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/birmingham

Comments / 0

Community Policy