Ohio Sen. Brown visits the Valley, Youngstown Playhouse

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown joined local arts leaders at Youngstown Playhouse Monday morning.

The theater is preparing for its first holiday performances in two years.

Federal support helped get these performances on the stage. Youngstown Playhouse received over $100,000 from the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant Program.

Brown co-sponsored the Save Our Stages legislation that established these grants. Nearly 400 Ohio venues received over $350 million in funding.

Brown stressed the importance of supporting local arts.

“We want to go back to some things pre-pandemic. We learned a lot of lessons. One of the things we want to go back is we don’t want to lose the cultural advantages that this community and other communities have worked so hard on for many years,” Brown said.

Youngstown Playhouse has four more performances of Elf the Musical this weekend. Ticket information is available on their website .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.