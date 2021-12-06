ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio Sen. Brown visits the Valley, Youngstown Playhouse

By Kyle Alexander
WKBN
WKBN
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c7v4u_0dFPD6RQ00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown joined local arts leaders at Youngstown Playhouse Monday morning.

The theater is preparing for its first holiday performances in two years.

Catalytic converter theft prompts delay at local school

Federal support helped get these performances on the stage. Youngstown Playhouse received over $100,000 from the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant Program.

Brown co-sponsored the Save Our Stages legislation that established these grants. Nearly 400 Ohio venues received over $350 million in funding.

Brown stressed the importance of supporting local arts.

“We want to go back to some things pre-pandemic. We learned a lot of lessons. One of the things we want to go back is we don’t want to lose the cultural advantages that this community and other communities have worked so hard on for many years,” Brown said.

Youngstown Playhouse has four more performances of Elf the Musical this weekend. Ticket information is available on their website .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WKBN

Omicron variant detected in Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health has reported that the omicron variant has been detected in the state of Ohio with the first two cases identified in Central Ohio.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Government
Youngstown, OH
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sherrod Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts#Sen#Democratic#Youngstown Playhouse
WKBN

WKBN

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy