Theater program takes home awards

Back in 2018, it was announced that The Public Theater was planning to do a major overhaul of Central Park's Delacorte Theater. Better known as the home for Shakespeare in the Park, the Delacorte was built in 1962 and has only undergone occasional renovations since then (the most recent upgrades were made in 1999), and was starting to show signs of wear and tear. The $110 million project was supposed to start in 2020 and be finished by 2022, but the pandemic disrupted any chance of that happening. So today, The Public is announcing the latest iteration of the project, which they hope will be approved for construction starting in the fall of 2022.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 20 HOURS AGO