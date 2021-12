In this article, I offer my assessment of why some IB banks have given RIVN stock a "Buy" rating. You may have already read 2 of my previous articles on Rivian Automotive (RIVN) where I explained my bearish stance on this company. RIVN shares have dropped enough since the first article to make the call a success at this point. However, the recent surge caused by emerging buy recommendations from some reputable investment banks has limited the success since my second article in which I warned that the stock would continue to fall for the foreseeable future.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO