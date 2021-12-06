ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monique Coleman shares how Corbin Bleu helped her through her miscarriage

By Cassandra Stone
 2 days ago
High School Musical fans know all about the friendship between Monique Coleman and Corbin Bleu, who are now starring in a Lifetime Christmas romance. But prior to filming the movie, Coleman suffered a miscarriage. She says Bleu and his wife, Sasha Clements, helped support her through the emotional time.

"I thought that I was going to be doing the movie pregnant," she tells PEOPLE. "If I was pregnant, I was excited to be with Corbin and Sasha because I knew that they would be able to carry me and hold me through that experience. And when I wasn't, they were also able to be there for me in a way that I can't even really describe."

One can imagine it couldn't be easy to film a happy love story during such a physically and emotionally stressful time, but Coleman says the support she received helped her tremendously.

Coleman was in the middle of filming the movie, A Christmas Dance Reunion, on Oct. 15—which is also Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day. Bleu and Clements lit a candle in her honor that day.

"They sent a photo and a prayer and told me that they were thinking of me," she recalls. "We were in quarantine in our respective rooms, but to be able to talk to them about that and to bond with them in this really difficult time where I'm alone in a room by myself, but not to feel alone, was just so special."

Coleman and her husband, Walter Jordan, also experienced pregnancy loss in October 2019. She opened up about the experience through her art, in a performance piece titled "Unborn."

"On August 7, 2019 I had a miscarriage," she captioned the 2019 video. "For the first time in my life, I couldn't string together eloquent enough words to express what I had been through in a meaningful and impactful way. However, when I learned that 1 in 4 women experiences this devastating and unexplainable loss I knew I couldn't remain silent."

Experiencing a miscarriage can lead to a long grieving process, even if you weren't pregnant that long. A few years ago, I miscarried at 7 weeks. My body grieved for months afterward. But my family and friends got me through it.

It's heartwarming to see that true friendship still exists between Bleu and Coleman long after their "high school" days.

