Indiana State

New I-69 section in central Indiana could open in December

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (AP) State highway officials expect to open a new section of the Interstate 69 extension project between Indianapolis and Bloomington by the end of December.

That step will reopen the main route between the two cities that has been cut off as a 5-mile stretch of what was Indiana 37 through Martinsville was closed in January to upgrade the roadway and build interchanges. WTIU-TV reports some lane closures are possible through summer as crews finish detail work.

Work will then turn to upgrading the Indiana 37 corridor between Martinsville and I-465 on the southwest side of Indianapolis. That construction is expected to continue into 2024.

