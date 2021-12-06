Wind damage threatens title of Enid’s tallest 2021 Christmas tree in the world

The tallest 2021 Christmas tree in the world suffered wind damage Sunday night.

ENID, Okla. — The bad news is, wind caused massive damage to Enid’s tallest 2021 Christmas tree in the world Sunday night. The tree, which was 140 feet, lost 27 feet in height and is now standing at about 113 feet.

The good news is, the tree which is literally hanging by wires, is still believed to be the tallest 2021 Christmas tree in the world, according to Bob Villones a member of The One, the group facilitating the event.

The area is now sectioned off to the public. Event planners are asking the public to stay a safe distance away and if driving past, please do not stop in the middle of the street for pictures.

“Safety is the biggest thing,” said Nicole Winfield, Project Manager.

Will they rebuild the tree to its original glory of 140 feet or reinforce the tree at its current height?

Following a meeting with the production team and the engineer Monday afternoon, the plan now is to keep the tree at 113 feet, repair the structure and the lights, and add about a 7 foot star, according to Winfield.

However you measure it, 113 feet or 120 feet with a star, the monument is still reportedly the tallest 2021 Christmas tree in the world.

Winfield expects the Enid landmark to be back open for viewing again, hopefully in a couple of days.

“We have a positive outlook. We feel good about the rest of the season,” shared Villones.

