ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Blinken: Convictions in Myanmar 'further affronts to democracy and justice'

The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kOSWh_0dFPA3yI00

Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned the "unjust" conviction of Aung San Suu Kyi on Monday, calling for her and other democratically elected Burmese officials to be released.

Suu Kyi was sentenced to four years in prison on Monday after she was found guilty in a closed-door trial of inciting public unrest and breaking COVID-19 protocols. The democratically elected leader was removed from power by the Burmese military in February and has since been held in an undisclosed location.

"The Burmese military regime’s unjust conviction of Aung San Suu Kyi and the repression of other democratically elected officials are yet further affronts to democracy and justice in Burma," Blinken said in a statement.

"The regime’s continued disregard for the rule of law and its widespread use of violence against the Burmese people underscore the urgency of restoring Burma’s path to democracy," he added.

"We urge the regime to release Aung San Suu Kyi and all those unjustly detained, including other democratically elected officials."

The conviction of Suu Kyi, 76, has been denounced as politically motivated by both the United Nations and numerous foreign governments.

Blinken called on Myanmar's military junta to adhere to the five-point agreement that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations reached in April that called for the ending of violence, appointing a special envoy to oversee talks between parties and arrange for the envoy to visit the country.

"We join the people of Burma in their aspirations for freedom and democracy and call on the regime to end the use of violence, respect the will of the people, and restore Burma’s democratic transition," said Blinken.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Rights group calls for ICC probe into Myanmar crackdown

A human rights group has called on the International Criminal Court to open an investigation into the crackdown on dissent by Myanmar s military rulers, alleging that the leader of the February coup in the Southeast Asian nation is responsible for widespread and systematic torture.The Myanmar Accountability Project said in a statement on Friday that there was sufficient evidence to open an investigation into the head of the country's military-installed government, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing.“The leader of the illegal coup is criminally responsible for the security forces under his command committing mass atrocity crimes,” project director Chris Gunness...
POLITICS
AFP

Blinken headed for Southeast Asia with China, Myanmar on agenda

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will head to Southeast Asia next week on a tour designed to show the region's importance for the US strategy of confronting China, and to further address the "worsening" crisis in military-ruled Myanmar. Blinken will start off his round-the-world journey with a meeting with his G7 colleagues Friday through Sunday in Liverpool, England, his spokesman Ned Price said in a statement Wednesday. Among other issues Blinken will discuss "the buildup of Russian forces on Ukraine's border" -- a red hot crisis that was addressed by President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in their virtual summit on Tuesday. Blinken will then head to Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand to stress the top priority of US foreign policy, which is to challenge an ever more assertive China.
WORLD
US News and World Report

Myanmar Chides U.N. for Bias, Meddling After Suu Kyi Conviction

(Reuters) - Myanmar's military government accused senior United Nations officials on Thursday of interference and making judgments based on "distorted news", days after a storm of international criticism over the jailing of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi. U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet was among several officials who denounced...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aung San Suu Kyi
The Independent

Myanmar democracy in new era as Suu Kyi sidelined by army

In sentencing Myanmar’s iconic democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi to prison, the country’s generals have effectively exiled her from electoral politics. But that doesn’t mean the Southeast Asian nation is back to square one in its stop-start efforts to move toward democracy.In fact, a younger generation that came of age as the military began loosening its grip on politics and the economy and has tasted some freedoms is well positioned to carry on the struggle.A de facto coup on Feb. 1 pushed Suu Kyi’s elected government from power, throwing the country into turmoil. But erasing the gains of...
WORLD
AFP

Suu Kyi down but Myanmar democracy movement not out, say analysts

Myanmar's military hopes jailing Aung San Suu Kyi will be the "closing chapter" for its longtime nemesis and her party, but resistance to junta rule has already moved out from under her shadow, analysts say. Massive protests and a bloody crackdown on dissent followed Suu Kyi's detention in the early hours of the February 1 putsch that ended the Southeast Asian country's democratic interlude. While the junta has since brought a catalogue of charges against the 76-year-old Nobel laureate, and slapped her with a first sentence on Monday of two years in jail for incitement against the military and breaching coronavirus rules, pro-democracy demonstrators are moving beyond the movement she led decades ago. Many protesters believe the current struggle must permanently root out military dominance of the country's politics and economy.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi convicted in ‘sham trial’

Aung San Suu Kyi’s jail sentence has been halved to two years, Myanmar state television has announced, following a trial that has drawn international criticism with the UN calling it a “sham trial”. It was reported that she had been sentenced to four years in prison after being found guilty...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

U.S. Slams Conviction of Myanmar's Suu Kyi, Calls for Release - Blinken

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Monday criticized Myanmar's conviction of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi as an affront to democracy and justice, and demanded the immediate release of the Nobel laureate and other elected officials detained in a Feb. 1 coup. "The Burmese military regime's unjust conviction...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar#Burma#Democracy#State#Burmese#The United Nations
shorelinemedia.net

Suu Kyi sentenced in further blow to democracy

Aung San Suu Kyi, the civilian leader of Myanmar who was ousted in a de facto coup this year, was convicted of incitement and another charge Monday and sentenced to a reduced prison term. (Dec. 6) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license...
POLITICS
UN News Centre

Myanmar: UN deplores conviction and sentencing of Aung San Suu Kyi

The UN’s top human rights official on Monday condemned the imprisonment of Myanmar’s State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi by a military-controlled court, and called for her release. She also faces additional charges of corruption and electoral fraud. The development follows media reports that a military vehicle slammed into demonstrators...
POLITICS
atlanticcitynews.net

Myanmar faces further isolation in ASEAN following military regime

Naypyitaw [Myanmar] November 28 (ANI): Myanmar junta after facing international pressure has started to face isolation within the Association of Southeast Asian Group of Nations (ASEAN) group of countries. According to the Asia Times, Myanmar's junta chief Min Aung Hlaing was similarly conspicuously absent from two virtual ASEAN meetings with...
POLITICS
The Independent

UN political chief urges Taliban to be inclusive

The U.N. political chief ended a three-day visit to Afghanistan on Thursday saying she had “frank and useful” discussions with a wide range of people, including senior Taliban officials “about what needs to be done to bring about an Afghanistan that is inclusive, abides by its human rights obligations and is a resolute partner in suppressing terrorism.U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that during her discussions with Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Mutaqi and senior Taliban representative Mawlavi Abdul Kabir, Rosemary DiCarlo “emphasized the paramount importance of ensuring that all Afghans — men, women, youth and religious and ethnic groups...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Reuters

Sudanese PM replaces acting state governors named after coup - document

KHARTOUM, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has replaced all acting state governors appointed by the country's military leader after a coup in late October, a document seen by Reuters on Sunday said. The decision is part of efforts by Hamdok, who returned to the premiership under...
WORLD
arcamax.com

Editorial: Fix Justice Department oversight to protect democracy

In the post-Watergate era, Congress shored up the integrity and transparency of the executive branch by creating inspector general offices and charging them to ferret out misconduct and abuse and report it to the public. The offices were correctly deemed an essential supplement to the traditional checks and balances engrafted by the founders into American democracy, in that they could bring to light abuses that the president or his appointees might otherwise cover up.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Marconews.com

'The crisis we face is real': Blinken on why Biden is convening a Summit for Democracy

Democracy is facing a moment of reckoning. For 15 years, global freedom has declined, according to the human rights organization Freedom House. It’s happening in authoritarian countries, where rulers have restricted people’s freedoms, canceled and postponed elections, and cracked down on political opponents with increasing brutality – and in democratic countries, where mis- and disinformation have eroded trust in public institutions, political polarization has widened, and long-standing challenges like economic inequality and systemic sexism and racism have left many feeling like the system won’t ever work for them.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Republic

Barred from priesthood, some Catholic women find other roles

ROME — Women aspiring to leadership in the Catholic church have long come to terms with the glass ceiling that exists in the male-dominated institution, but Pope Francis’ spate of female appointments in the Vatican hierarchy suggests that change, however modest, is underway. A growing number of women...
ROME, IN
The Hill

The Hill

408K+
Followers
49K+
Post
299M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy