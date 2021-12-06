Blinken: Convictions in Myanmar 'further affronts to democracy and justice'

Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned the "unjust" conviction of Aung San Suu Kyi on Monday, calling for her and other democratically elected Burmese officials to be released.

Suu Kyi was sentenced to four years in prison on Monday after she was found guilty in a closed-door trial of inciting public unrest and breaking COVID-19 protocols. The democratically elected leader was removed from power by the Burmese military in February and has since been held in an undisclosed location.

"The Burmese military regime’s unjust conviction of Aung San Suu Kyi and the repression of other democratically elected officials are yet further affronts to democracy and justice in Burma," Blinken said in a statement.

"The regime’s continued disregard for the rule of law and its widespread use of violence against the Burmese people underscore the urgency of restoring Burma’s path to democracy," he added.

"We urge the regime to release Aung San Suu Kyi and all those unjustly detained, including other democratically elected officials."

The conviction of Suu Kyi, 76, has been denounced as politically motivated by both the United Nations and numerous foreign governments.

Blinken called on Myanmar's military junta to adhere to the five-point agreement that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations reached in April that called for the ending of violence, appointing a special envoy to oversee talks between parties and arrange for the envoy to visit the country.

"We join the people of Burma in their aspirations for freedom and democracy and call on the regime to end the use of violence, respect the will of the people, and restore Burma’s democratic transition," said Blinken.