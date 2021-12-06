ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Ancona's Flash Sale Monday: Domaine Les Rutissons 'La Bête' 2019, no sulfite added red wine

hamlethub.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAncona's Flash Sale Monday: Domaine Les Rutissons 'La Bête' 2019. If you're on the hunt for a natural, no sulfite added red wine.. you've just met your match! A wonderful Vin de France that's wholesome, good...

news.hamlethub.com

Comments / 0

Related
hamlethub.com

Ancona's Flash Sale Cyber Monday: Corison Napa Cab Sauvignon

Ancona's Flash Sale (and Cyber) Monday: 2018 Corison Napa Cabernet Sauvignon... a highly sought after, small production, truly unique Napa Cab. Cyber Monday has arrived at Ancona's and we're excited to pop into your inboxes today with an insane offer. Presenting 2018 Corison Napa Cabernet Sauvignon... a highly sought after, small production, truly unique Napa Cab.
SHOPPING
robbreport.com

7 Outstanding Wines That Will Convert You to Red Blends

Of all the wine bottles crowded on supermarket shelves, those that fall into the category vaguely dubbed “red blends” have been flying off the fastest for quite a while now. People just can’t get enough of these unrelated-grape mashups, loosely modeled on the edgy Zinfandel-based blend The Prisoner, created by Dave Phinney more than 20 years ago now. At a time when most winemakers were focused on mono-varietal wines, Phinney broke new ground by splashing other grapes (Cab, Syrah, Petite Sirah, Charbono) into a Zin, and the wine went viral before going viral was a thing. What started in 2000 as a mere 385 innovative cases grew to 165,000 cases in 2017.
DRINKS
seattlepi.com

The 8 Best Kitchen Deals From Sur La Table's Cyber Monday Sale

You could spend Cyber Monday buying a Staub Dutch oven at one place, an electric kettle from Fellow at another and an extra large airfryer at yet another online shop, or you could take our advice and get all those things up to 60% off at Sur La Table and call it a day.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Sale#Red Wine#Sulfite#Food Drink#Domaine Les Rutissons#Milanese
Attack Magazine

SuperEQ 12 Hour Flash Sale For Black Friday

Don’t blink as there are only 12 hours to take advantage of this Black Friday flash sale discount from SuperEQ. In case you’ve not heard, it’s Black Friday and everyone is dropping prices to lure you in. SuperEQ, is also joining the party with some low offers. Which SuperEQ products...
Boston Herald

Cheers to red wines – perfect for seasonal sipping

It’s the winter holiday season. You need red wine. Read as much as you want into that need as you shop for ingredients for your famous open house spread and plan the big feast. Here’s a vote for forgetting dinner table squabbles and pouring an extra glass of something delicious. May we suggest a few reds between affordable and it’s-been-a-hard-year-so-treat-yourself splurges.
creativeloafing.com

Stem Wine Bar's December Wine Events

Join us at Stem Wine Bar for December Wine Tasting Events! Enjoy 6 small bites prepared by Chef Melissa Hart paired with Advanced Sommelier Brian Teagues’s selection of 90pt+ wines from the prestigious Trinchero Heritage Collection. These wine tasting events will take place every Wednesday and Thursday during December from...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wnns.com

Red Red… Oreo Wine?

Oreo and Barefoot Wine teamed up for Barefoot x Oreo Thins Red Blend Wine. The wine will be available starting tomorrow (Thursday) for $24.99, while supplies last, at BarefootWine.com/OREOTHINS. Each delivery order includes two bottles of the 750mL wine and a package of Oreo Thins cookies. The companies say the...
DRINKS
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Harmony Brewing adding offsite sales, developing wine and spirits

Harmony Brewing Company changed its licensing from brewpub to microbrewery to begin offsite sales and to launch production of wine and spirits in addition to beer. The Grand Rapids brewery owned by siblings Barry VanDyke, Jackson VanDyke and Heather VanDyke-Titus said Tuesday, Nov. 30, that after nearly 10 years of operating exclusively as an onsite sales brewpub, it changed its licensing to a become a microbrewery.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Eater

This Northwest Portland Wine Bar May Become the Hottest Place for Handmade Pasta

The new chef at Fullerton’s Northwest Portland tasting room arrived in Portland after leaving a different West Coast wine destination. Rob Grisham, a Wisconsin native, started his career cooking around the Madison area before eventually moving to California, specifically to cook at a restaurant he’d wanted to visit for most of his life: the lauded, Michelin-starred French Laundry, in Napa Valley. After living and working onsite for nine months, however, Grisham found himself missing the opportunity to create his own menus. “I gained a little clarity there, and I got to re-establish my vision. Everyone is brimming with creativity,” he says. “I just missed having a team, doing my own kind of food.”
RESTAURANTS
Food Beast

OREO THINS and Barefoot Create a Unique Red Wine

I've heard of red wine and chocolate pairings – tried some myself, delicious — but OREOs and wine? I would have never guessed the pairing to be true. In principle it works — chocolate cookies, red wine, sure why not. Which brings us to the unexpected collab between Barefoot Wine and OREO THINS.
DRINKS
hamlethub.com

Bluebird's Consignment Store on Catoonah has Blow Out Sale Through December 5

Bluebird's Consignment Store located at 15 Catoonah Street in Ridgefield is having a huge moving sale today December 2nd through 5th from 10am - 4pm. The store is packed with furniture, decorative accessories, art, rugs, collectibles, household items and so much more from luxury homes all over Fairfield and Westchester Counties!
RIDGEFIELD, CT
947wls.com

Twisted Tea makes an Advent Calendar

Twisted Tea has created a limited-edition 12 days of Twistmas Advent calendar…. It contains 12 24-ounce cans of Original, Half & Half, Light, Mango, Blueberry, Raspberry, Blackberry, Peach, and more flavors. You can purchase it at GiveThemBeer.com for $48, where there are 100 of the calendars being dropped on each...
FOOD & DRINKS
New York Post

Barefoot Wine and Oreo Thins release red blend with hints of chocolate

Craving both Oreos and wine at the same time? You’re in luck: Oreo and Barefoot Wine have teamed up to roll out a unique new red blend that tastes like the cookie brand’s crispy Thins variety. “Everyone knows that red wine pairs well with chocolate, but Oreo Thins...
DRINKS
News On 6

Oreo Partnering With Barefoot Wine For A Limited Release

This Christmas, instead of leaving Santa some milk with his cookies, try pairing the cookies with a bottle of wine!. Oreo is teaming up with Barefoot Wine for a limited release this week. The red wine features notes of Chocolate, cookie and Crème flavors. The wine is available for...
DRINKS
cityline.tv

Bourbon Mulled Wine

Add wine, maple syrup, whole spices, orange juice and peel to a large pot over low heat. Keep the heat at the lowest temperature as you do not want this to simmer or boil – just gently warm up. After 45 minutes, add bourbon. Ladle into glasses and garnish...
stepoutbuffalo.com

Personal Training Flash Sale at Jada Blitz Fitness

Have you ever considered personal training? Maybe you are at a plateau in your fitness routine or maybe you are someone who is looking to get started and not sure where to start. There are many benefits to hiring a personal trainer. This week only we are excited to run...
WORKOUTS
WWEEK

Jim Dixon’s DIY Dish: Onions Braised in Red Wine with Prunes

Jim Dixon wrote about food for WW for more than 20 years, but these days most of his time is spent at his olive oil-focused specialty food business, Wellspent Market. Jim’s always loved to eat, and he encourages his customers to cook by sending them recipes every week through his newsletter. We’re happy to have him back creating some special dishes just for WW readers.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy