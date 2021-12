The official German PlayStation Twitter revealed this December’s PS Plus games early, in a now deleted tweet. Traditionally, PS Plus titles are revealed on the last Wednesday of every month at 4:30 PM (UK time) on the PlayStation Blog, with the revealed titles being available the following week. However, as this month’s PS Plus offerings are available until December 7, it looks like the December titles should in fact be revealed today (December 1), and the German Twitter for PlayStation looks to have jumped the gun by a few hours.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO