ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americas

Americans are the 4th drunkest on the planet, behind Denmark, Finland and #1 Australia

By Joe Kelley
WDBO
WDBO
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uh5Ol_0dFP7nvz00
Jack Daniel's spill FILE PHOTO: A truck hauling $400,000 worth of Jack Daniel's whiskey overturned, spilling at least part of the load. (temizyurek/Getty Images)

Americans aren’t the drunkest people in the world.

The latest Global Drug Survey spoke to 32,000 people in 22 countries and found Australia to be the drunkest country, with people there saying they drink alcohol about twice a week on average, and get drunk 27 times per year, more than people in any other country surveyed.

The survey defined drunk as “having drunk so much that your physical and mental faculties are impaired to the point where your balance/speech was affected.”

The US is the fourth-drunkest country in the world, according to the findings, coming in behind Denmark and Finland but just ahead of the UK. Data for this report was collected between December 2020 and March 2021.

A few other interesting findings: Australia was first in the number of times people reported seeking emergency medical treatment after alcohol use; people from Ireland reported getting drunk an average of 14.6 times a year and were also most likely to regret getting drunk; and those from Denmark and Finland were least likely to regret getting drunk.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Drunkest Country In The World

Heavy drinking is among the most dangerous of habits. The CDC reports that it is among the four major risk factors for chronic disease, joining tobacco use, lack of physical activity, and poor nutrition. The CDC labels it “excessive alcohol” use. In the U.S., the health effects kill about 50,000 Americans a year. Alcohol use […]
FOOD & DRINKS
Slate

Netherlands, Australia, Denmark Confirm Omicron Cases as Israel Shuts Borders

The omicron coronavirus variant keeps spreading around the world with more countries reporting cases on Sunday, leading some experts to warn that the travel bans governments have rushed to implement may be too late. Health authorities in the Netherlands said 13 cases of the new COVID-19 variant were detected among passengers on two flights that arrived from South Africa to Amsterdam on Friday. Officials had already said there were 61 COVID-19 cases among the more than 600 passengers on the flights. “It is not unlikely more cases will appear in the Netherlands,” Health Minister Hugo de Jonge told a news conference. “This could possibly be the tip of the iceberg.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Americans#Cox Media Group
americancraftbeer.com

Australia Crowned The Drunkest Country In 2020

The Global Drug Survey just released its 2020 results, and while overall drug abuse was down due to disruptions brought on by pandemic lockdowns, alcohol was readily available as some Australians know better than most. The findings, which drew on responses from more than 32,000 people from 22 countries, showed...
AUSTRALIA
aithority.com

DE-CIX Expands To The Nordics New Internet Exchanges For Norway, Denmark, And Finland

DE-CIX, the world’s leading Internet Exchange (IX) operator and home to the largest carrier and data center neutral interconnection ecosystem globally, announces its expansion to the Nordic region. DE-CIX will be opening IX platforms in Norway, Denmark, and Finland. “The Nordic region comprises some of the world’s most highly developed...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Place
Americas
Country
Denmark
Country
Australia
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Vaccinated People Not to Do This as Omicron Spreads

In the less than a week, a new variant of COVID has raised alarms across the world. The Omicron variant, which was first detected in South Africa on Nov. 24, has already been located in more than 20 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Virus experts have expressed concerns that this new version of the virus could spread more easily than the highly contagious Delta variant, which would be especially dangerous for unvaccinated individuals. But officials have also warned that Omicron may elude existing immune responses from the vaccines. Now that the first case of Omicron has been found in the U.S., experts are offering new recommendations for vaccinated people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of Omicron, According to a Doctor Who Had It

From several members of a soccer club in Portugal to two travelers in the U.S., a new variant of COVID has begun making its way around the world. The Omicron variant has been located in at least 24 countries so far, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Virus experts warn that there is still much we don't know about the latest version of the virus, since it was only identified on Nov. 24, but there are concerns that the high number of mutations in the Omicron variant could make it spread more easily and evade immune responses. Right now, our information as anecdotal, including about the symptoms Omicron is causing in the people who contract it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
creators.com

Putin to Biden: Finlandize Ukraine, or We Will

Either the U.S. and NATO provide us with "legal guarantees" that Ukraine will never join NATO or become a base for weapons that can threaten Russia — or we will go in and guarantee it ourselves. This is the message Russian President Vladimir Putin is sending, backed by the 100,000...
POLITICS
Best Life

Moderna CEO Just Gave This Sobering Update on New Variant Vaccine

A new COVID variant that was first discovered in South Africa has scientists and officials around the world back on edge. Now deemed a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization (WHO), the Omicron variant could potentially spread more easily than Delta—and that's not the only worry. Some virus experts have also warned that this new variant could be more likely to evade the body's immune response from both vaccination and natural infection than previous COVID variants due to a record number of mutations. Omicron has not yet been reported in the U.S., and it's still unclear how vaccine resistant it will be, but vaccine manufacturers are already getting ready to battle the variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
theedgemarkets.com

China prepared to open fire on US troops that come to Taiwan’s aid — Global Times

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 10): China's military is prepared to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid in the event a war between China and Taiwan breaks out. In a veiled threat to the US, an editorial in the Global Times, an official Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece, said: "It is credible that the [People's Liberation Army] will heavily attack US troops who come to Taiwan's rescue.
POLITICS
BGR.com

Dangerous Android scam drains your bank account with one phone call

Android device owners now have another scam to watch out for as a dangerous malware campaign spreads to new regions. Cybersecurity experts from Cleafy say that they have seen a spike in Android remote access trojan (RAT) infections over the past year. According to Cleafy, BRATA – a malware first discovered in Brazil – has made its way to Italy. Hackers are using the trojan to steal banking details from Android users and then drain their bank accounts.
CELL PHONES
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Has Clever Plan To Stop Idiots From Blocking Superchargers

As the spread of electric vehicles continues to gain speed across the globe, the electric charging network needs to keep pace with the growing demand. Tesla, the global leader in electric vehicles, has spent millions to expand its supercharging network and the company currently has more than 25,000 supercharging stations across the planet. The EV manufacturer is looking to democratize its superchargers, and in certain regions, you can charge your Porsche Taycan right next to regular Tesla offerings such as the Model 3 and Model S, but some have been experiencing an unpleasant trend in recent times: internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are blocking charging stations. This act is known as "ICEing", and it has become such an issue in China that Tesla has banded with its customers to come up with an interesting solution.
CARS
The Independent

Virus expert warns that 32,000 Americans who think they’ll see Christmas and New Year will die of Covid before then

A virus expert has warned that 32,000 people expecting to celebrate Christmas and New year will have died of coronavirus before then.Dr Gregory Poland’s comments come as sequencing shows the new omicron variant of Covid-19 is already in half of all US states.The epidemiologist for Mayo Clinics, who is among the top immunologists in the county, suggested that according to his calculations, more than 30,000 people in the US would die of coronavirus before the end of the year.“32,000 Americans who think they’re going to be alive to celebrate Christmas and New Years are, no pun intended, dead wrong,” Mr...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
16K+
Followers
41K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy