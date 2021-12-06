Americans are the 4th drunkest on the planet, behind Denmark, Finland and #1 Australia

Jack Daniel's spill FILE PHOTO: A truck hauling $400,000 worth of Jack Daniel's whiskey overturned, spilling at least part of the load. (temizyurek/Getty Images)

Americans aren’t the drunkest people in the world.

The latest Global Drug Survey spoke to 32,000 people in 22 countries and found Australia to be the drunkest country, with people there saying they drink alcohol about twice a week on average, and get drunk 27 times per year, more than people in any other country surveyed.

The survey defined drunk as “having drunk so much that your physical and mental faculties are impaired to the point where your balance/speech was affected.”

The US is the fourth-drunkest country in the world, according to the findings, coming in behind Denmark and Finland but just ahead of the UK. Data for this report was collected between December 2020 and March 2021.

A few other interesting findings: Australia was first in the number of times people reported seeking emergency medical treatment after alcohol use; people from Ireland reported getting drunk an average of 14.6 times a year and were also most likely to regret getting drunk; and those from Denmark and Finland were least likely to regret getting drunk.

