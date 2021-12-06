Lecompton Territorial Museum features over 200 vintage Christmas trees
LECOMPTON, Kan. (KSNT) – The Lecompton Territorial Museum is currently holding its annual Christmas tree display for 2021.
The display features over 200 trees decorated in Victorian, antique, and themed ornaments, trim, and toppers with some trees dating back to the late 1800s.
The museum is open Monday – Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The display is open through Jan. 2nd.
