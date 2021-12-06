ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lecompton, KS

Lecompton Territorial Museum features over 200 vintage Christmas trees

By Keith Horinek
KSNT News
KSNT News
 5 days ago

LECOMPTON, Kan. (KSNT) – The Lecompton Territorial Museum is currently holding its annual Christmas tree display for 2021.

The display features over 200 trees decorated in Victorian, antique, and themed ornaments, trim, and toppers with some trees dating back to the late 1800s.

The museum is open Monday – Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The display is open through Jan. 2nd.

KSNT News

Red Stocking Breakfast returns this year at the Pennant in downtown Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Children's Service League held their annual Red Stocking Breakfast at the Pennant in downtown Topeka on Saturday. "The Red Stocking Breakfast is one of our annual fundraising traditions. It started many years ago when people would put gifts in the red stockings of the children we were serving." Gail Cozadd, […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

The Gatlin Brothers bring their Country Christmas to Prairie Band Casino and Resort

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Gatlin Brothers have achieved considerable success within country music, with over 40 chart topping singles. The Gatlin Brothers will celebrate their milestone of six-and-a-half decades as a band this year with the aptly titled 65th Anniversary Tour, which and runs through December. The brothers will be performing more than 60 dates throughout […]
TOPEKA, KS
