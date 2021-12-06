New York family out-Griswold’s his own decorations, setting Guinness record for Christmas lights

Lake Eola Christmas tree lighting Lake Eola's Christmas tree lighting ceremony took place Friday. (Nick Papantonis)

‘Tis the season.

A New York family who set a Guinness World Record with 601,736 Christmas lights on their property in 2014 said this year’s display tops their record with a total of 687,000 lights.

Tim Gay of Lagrangeville says the latest version of the ERDAJT Holiday Lights Display (named for his children’s initials) features a huge number of lights.

The family’s light display serves as a fundraiser for local charities, and they’re hoping to raise $500,000 this year.

