This year it seems that people have started putting up their Christmas lights even earlier this year. Not that it is ever too early for Christmas light. I think Christmas lights bring joy and help usher in the holiday season. These days you can take limo rides and carriage rides to go look at lights. You can always go the old fashion way and hop in the car with hot chocolate and drive around with the family, but have you ever thought about looking at Christmas lights from the sky. How about going up in an airplane and getting a birds-eye view.

