ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Walking Dead World Beyond the first series goodbye in the fandom

By Renee Hansen
FanSided
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Walking Dead World Beyond started slow to build the characters, and some fans weren’t sure if they could hold on for season two. Those viewers who stayed loyal and watched the second season were rewarded with an outstanding series finale and an amazing post-credits scene that will alter the...

undeadwalking.com

Comments / 0

Related
tvseriesfinale.com

Fear the Walking Dead: Season Eight Renewal Announced for AMC TV Series

Morgan’s group will return and continue to fight for their survival on AMC. The cable channel has renewed Fear the Walking Dead for an eighth season. A post-apocalyptic horror drama series, the Fear the Walking Dead TV show stars Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Maggie Grace, Colman Domingo, Danay García, Austin Amelio, Mo Collins, Alexa Nisenson, Karen David, Christine Evangelista, Colby Hollman, Jenna Elfman, Keith Carradine, and Rubén Blades. The show’s story begins in Los Angeles with a dysfunctional and blended family as they search for a safe haven in a horrifying new reality. In the seventh season, Morgan’s group is scattered across Texas as they try to survive the nuclear fallout brought about by Teddy (John Glover) and his followers. Meanwhile, Morgan (James) and Victor (Domingo) clash over their philosophies.
TV SERIES
c21media.net

AMC continues to Fear the Walking Dead

NEWS BRIEF: AMC in the US has renewed The Walking Dead spin-off Fear the Walking Dead for an eighth season and confirmed the return of Kim Dickens to the cast. Dickens, who plays fan-favourite character Madison Clark, will appear as a series regular in season eight. Fear the Walking Dead is executive produced by Scott M Gimple, Andrew Chambliss, Ian Goldberg, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero and David Alpert. Chambliss and Goldberg are the showrunners and the series is produced by AMC Studios.
TV SERIES
KHQ Right Now

Should ‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ Have Gotten a Third Season?

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for AMC‘s The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 episode 10, “The Last Light.”]. With several major deaths, a few small steps toward a potential cure for the zombie virus and the promise of “fast walkers,” the second of The Walking Dead’s spinoff series has ended its run. But should it have?
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Series Finale#The Walking Dead#The Fandom#Twdu#Crm#Fear Twd
FanSided

Jadis Walking Dead World Beyond, her transformation into a soldier

When it was announced that Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) would cross from The Walking Dead to the spin-off series The Walking Dead: World Beyond, the fandom thought we would finally get some real news about Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln). We only got a few small mentions of Rick, but we learned a lot about this new Jadis we were introduced to.
TV SERIES
FanSided

The Walking Dead shocked the fandom with this episode 4 years ago

The Walking Dead is known for giving us significant shocks, so fans should be used to it, but we aren’t. No one saw this one coming, and this event has turned many fans away, never to return. “How It’s Gotta Be” was the midseason finale of the eighth season, and it was revealed that Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs) had been bit. We would then see his heartbreaking death in the midseason premiere “Honor” two months later.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

World Beyond's finale changes The Walking Dead universe forever

The Walking Dead: World Beyond season 2 episode 10 spoilers follow. After two long seasons, the Endlings have finally reached the end of their journey. And for the most part, it was a happy ending, although Silas, Huck and Elton's arm would probably disagree with that. But, in a rather...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
World Series
CinemaBlend

Could The Walking Dead's Rick Grimes Have Met World Beyond's Elizabeth Kublek? Here's What Julia Ormond Thinks

Spoilers ahead for the series finale of The Walking Dead: World Beyond, “The Last Light.” Read at your own risk!. The series finale of The Walking Dead: World Beyond finally premiered on AMC this past weekend, and it was an emotionally draining ride. While there were some happy endings to be found, there were also some tragic ones. Following the episode's airing, Julia Ormond, who portrayed Lt. Col. Elizabeth Kublek of the Civic Republic Military, discussed her character’s ending and whether Kublek could have crossed paths with Rick Grimes at some point.
TV SERIES
FanSided

FanSided

200K+
Followers
389K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy