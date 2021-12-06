The Walking Dead World Beyond the first series goodbye in the fandom

The Walking Dead is known for giving us significant shocks, so fans should be used to it, but we aren’t. No one saw this one coming, and this event has turned many fans away, never to return. “How It’s Gotta Be” was the midseason finale of the eighth season, and it was revealed that Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs) had been bit. We would then see his heartbreaking death in the midseason premiere “Honor” two months later.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO