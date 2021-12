Valentina, the Prophetess of the Night, has already arrived in the Land of Dawn. Ever since release she has been creating quite a chaos on the battlefield. Her burst potential as well as her passive lifesteal along with her unique ability to copy other heroes’ ultimate abilities makes her insanely strong. We have previously made a detailed hero analysis of Valentina as she made her appearance on the MLBB advanced server. In this Mobile Legends guide, we will take a look at the best emblem, spell, build, including tips and tricks to dominate every game with Valentina.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO