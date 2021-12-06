Study: Toys prove better investment than gold, art and financial securities

Building Zone Will Canipe, 8, from Wake Forest, assembles a "car, boat, helicopter, submarine" alongside his grandfather, Giles Jeffreys, from Wendell, during the BrickUniverse Lego Convention at the Raleigh Convention Center on Sunday, March 29, 2015 in Raleigh, N.C. Canine said he plays with legos everyday "except when I'm at Disney World and I'm at the beach." (Al Drago/Al Drago)

It seems people who collected Beanie Babies in the ‘90s weren’t so crazy after all.

A study finds that unusual ways of investment, such as collecting toys, can generate high returns.

For example, secondary market prices of retired LEGO sets grow by 11 percent annually, which is faster than gold, stocks, and bonds. Higher School of Economics researcher and study co-author Victoria Dobrynskaya explains, “We are used to thinking that people buy such items as jewelry, antiques, or artworks as an investment. However, there are other options, such as collectible toys. Tens of thousands of deals are made on the secondary LEGO market. Even taking into account the small prices of most sets, this is a huge market that is not well-known by traditional investors.”

In addition, researchers found that LEGO prices are weakly dependent on the stock market, and they were even growing during the financial crisis of 2008.

Still, study authors say that investment in LEGO is worthwhile only in the long term, and incurs higher transaction costs (like delivery and storage) than investment in financial securities.

