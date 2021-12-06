ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Neuropathy Linked to Cognitive Decline in Type 2

By Quinn Phillips
diabetesselfmanagement.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving peripheral neuropathy is linked to cognitive decline in people with type 2 diabetes, according to a new study published in the Journal of Diabetes and its Complications. Cognitive impairment and dementia are widespread problems among older adults, and this is especially true for people with diabetes. Studies have...

www.diabetesselfmanagement.com

Comments / 0

Related
Harvard Health

How much sleep keeps cognitive decline at bay?

Getting too much or too little sleep may hurt your brain and lead to memory and thinking impairment, suggests a study published online Aug. 30, 2021, by JAMA Neurology. Researchers analyzed the brain images, cognitive test results, and self-reported sleep habits of more than 4,400 older men and women around the world. Sleeping six hours or less per night (short sleep) was associated with impaired cognition, mostly in memory, as well as an increase in amyloid-beta — the protein that can form brain plaque (a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease). Sleeping nine hours or more (long sleep) was also linked to cognitive problems, especially in decision making. And both short and long sleep were associated with higher body mass index (a measurement of body fat), more depressive symptoms, and more napping, compared with people who got seven or eight hours of sleep. The study was observational and can’t prove causation, but the findings echo many other studies that suggest too little — and possibly too much — sleep causes cognitive problems.
MENTAL HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy: Causes, Symptoms, and Outlook

Diabetic peripheral neuropathy is nerve damage caused by diabetes that occurs in the extremities—the feet, legs, hands, and arms. This is the most common type of neuropathy in people with diabetes and affects about one-third to one-half of people with diabetes. The risk of developing diabetic peripheral neuropathy increases with...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diabetes Management#Cognitive Decline#Type 2 Diabetes#Cognitive Impairment#The Journal Of Diabetes#Healio
Woman's World

Taking This Common Supplement May Help Prevent Cognitive Decline and Dementia as You Age

Taking a multivitamin every morning can be a great way to make sure you’re getting enough of the nutrients your body needs to function at its best — but early results from a recent clinical trial indicate that there may be another reason to start swallowing a supplement. A daily multivitamin could slow the process of cognitive decline and help keep your memory sharp as you age.
HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

Types of Retinopathy

At the back of the eye, your retina, which is a sensory membrane, takes light focused on it and converts this into nerve signals sent to the visual centers in the brain. In the brain, images are then created by these signals. If the retina is not functioning as it...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
alternativemedicine.com

Do you suffer from Neuropathy?

Neuropathy!! Pain, numbness and tingling in feet that keeps a person from feeling stable or even walking!. The ReBuilder® neuroelectric system can take away that pain and return the balance and stability. That means no pain, and being able to return to activities that are fun and feel good. The ReBuilder® is a highly specialized FDA cleared home care unit used in clinics around the world. The ReBuilder® rebuilds the nerves by automatically adjusting to each patient’s specific needs. It calms the nerves and increases blood flow, allowing the nerve cells to heal. If you suffer from unexplained chronic pain or nerve pain symptoms, then the ReBuilder® is proven to be a safe and effective treatment option to alleviate these conditions.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

This diet reduces your risk of cognitive impairment, dementia

In a new study from the University of Barcelona, researchers found a diet rich in plant products reduces the risk of cognitive impairment and dementia in the elderly. They examined the link between the metabolism of dietary components, intestinal microbiota, metabolism and cognitive impairment. The results showed a protective association...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Caregivers More Likely to Have Subjective Cognitive Decline

HealthDay News — Caregivers who provide care to a family member or friend with a health condition or disability are more likely to have subjective cognitive decline (SCD), according to research published in the Nov. 19 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
HEALTH
Neuroscience News

Cognitive Aging: Work Helps Our Brain

Summary: Work plays an active role in keeping the brain healthy and retaining cognitive abilities as we age, researchers report. A recent study shows that work plays an active role in keeping our brains healthy. “We have demonstrated the role of working activity on cognitive performance,” Professor Raffaella Rumiati says....
SCIENCE
Medscape News

Elevated Liver Enzyme Linked With Poor Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes

Higher levels of alkaline phosphatase (ALP), as well as variability in serum levels of ALP, are associated with increased risk of all-cause mortality, cardiovascular mortality, and new-onset heart failure in patients with type 2 diabetes. ALP is an enzyme found in the liver, bone, bile duct, kidney, intestinal mucosa, and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Popular Diabetes Drugs Don’t Cause Bone Fractures, Study Says

They’re called sodium-glucose cotransporter-2, or SGLT2, inhibitors, and ever since they came on the market nearly a decade ago, they’ve proven to be one of the most effective and popular diabetes medications. Also known as gliflozins, this drug class includes empagliflozin (brand name Jardiance), canagliflozin (Invokana), ertugliflozin (Steglatro), and dapagliflozin (Farxiga). SGLT2 inhibitors lower blood sugar by stimulating the kidneys to remove sugar from the body through the urine.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Can Double Weight Loss

50 percent of people are deficient in this vitamin. Having sufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can double weight loss and shed belly fat, research finds. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One study has shown a doubling of weight loss from drinking milk,...
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AL.com

A COVID booster shot might cause these side effects

The topic of side effects from COVID vaccines available in the U.S. has become increasingly relevant as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are expected to authorize the Pfizer COVID booster for all adults. As of Wednesday, 30.7 million people...
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Heart Failure, According to Science

Heart failure. The idea is scary. After all, no organ is more critical—the heart is tasked with pumping the oxygen-rich blood throughout the body that keeps us alive. Yet millions of people face the prospect of heart failure each year. Here's exactly what heart failure is, what causes it, according to science, and how you can prevent it. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy