ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Hampshire PC credited for risking her life saving petrol-doused man

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA police officer risked her life when she persuaded a man covered in petrol not to set himself on fire. PC Jade Rudd found the man doused in fuel and smoking a cigarette when she was called to a petrol station in Aldershot on 23 September 2020. Hampshire...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Luton Champagne and Rolex drug dealer Mansoor Kiani jailed

A drug dealer who flaunted his illicit wealth by pouring Champagne over Rolex watches in a nightclub has been jailed for more than 15 years. Mansoor Kiani, 28, of Carlton Crescent, Luton, was caught after police cracked an encrypted communication system he was using to buy and sell drugs. His...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Hospital worker was on her way home when she disappeared, police believe

A missing children’s hospital worker was last seen on a bus home after withdrawing money from a cashpoint, police have said.Petra Srncova, 32, a senior nurse assistant at Evelina London Children’s Hospital, has been missing since November 28.She is thought to have left work at about 7.45pm that Sunday and withdrew the money before getting on a bus towards Elephant and Castle, south London.A Metropolitan Police spokesman said Ms Srncova changed to another bus, travelling towards her home in Camberwell south London, and was last seen at about 8.22pm.She is believed to have been wearing a green coat and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Mysuncoast.com

Pregnant woman risks life to save neighbor from house fire

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KSL) - A pregnant woman battled intense heat to save a man’s life after a house went up in flames in a Utah neighborhood. Sarah Maughan, who is four and a half months pregnant, didn’t think but just reacted when she ran up to her neighbor’s burning house Friday night and started banging on the door and screaming.
WEST JORDAN, UT
The Guardian

Woman admits abusing pet marmoset she offered cocaine and flushed toilet on

A woman has pleaded guilty to abusing her pet marmoset, including offering cocaine to the primate and attempting to flush it down the toilet. A court heard how Vicki Holland was aggressive towards the primate, which is native to tropical forests in Central and South America. The monkey’s treatment was shown to the RSPCA after videos were discovered on Holland’s phone by Gwent police after a drug raid at her home.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petrol#Mental Health#Police#Hampshire Constabulary#Bbc South
BBC

Copt Oak: More arrests after woman looking for dog attacked

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and two more people have been detained after a woman was attacked while looking for a dog. Leicestershire Police said two men and a woman went to Copt Oak Road in Copt Oak on Wednesday after being told a stolen car belonging to one of the men had been found.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
BBC

Man guilty of killing nephew while mother was on school run

A 31-year-old man has been found guilty of killing his three-month-old baby nephew while the boy's mother was out on the school run. Arlo Breslin died after suffering a "catastrophic head injury" at a property in Stoke, Coventry, on 29 June 2018, West Midlands Police said. James Scott, of Church...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Eyewitness News

CT woman reunites with heroes that saved her life

BEACON FALLS, CT (WFSB) – A Connecticut woman was saved by the heroic efforts of first responders, the trauma unit and physical therapists working together. Its 3:30 in the morning on Sunday August 29. The alarms go off at Beacon Falls fire house, and 29-year-old Jailisa Reyes is heading...
CONNECTICUT STATE
BBC

Body found in search for missing Oxford college employee

The body of a man found in a stream in Oxford has been identified as missing person Derek Brant. Mr Brant was last seen on 24 July near Summertown. Thames Valley Police has confirmed his body was found on 30 November. The 63-year-old, from Kidlington, worked for St Anne's College...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man arrested over disappearance of Petra Srncova released on bail

A man has been released on bail pending further inquiries after being arrested in connection with the disappearance of Petra Srncova.Ms Srncova, 32, vanished on November 28 after boarding two buses on her way home from Evelina London Children’s Hospital, where she worked as a nursing assistant.She was last seen in the Camberwell area, where she lives, at around 8.22pm and was reported missing by a colleague on December 3.The Metropolitan Police said a man arrested in connection with her disappearance earlier this week had been released from custody pending further inquiries.Ms Srncova’s family in her native Czech Republic are...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Girl, 11, dies as chemicals discovered at block of flats

An 11-year-old girl has died after a number of chemicals were found at a block of flats in London.The Metropolitan Police said it was called out just after 4pm on Saturday by paramedics who had received reports that the girl was unresponsive at a flat in Sutton Street, Shadwell.She was taken to hospital and died shortly after.The force said the girl’s death is currently being treated as unexplained and a post-mortem examination will be carried out.Other residents in the block were evacuated as a precaution and are being looked after by the local authorityMetropolitan PoliceThe London Fire Brigade said it...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Jailed Rioter Begs Judge for Release: I’m Sick of Spending Time With Other Rioters

A far-right militia man who was seen wielding a baseball bat at the Capitol riot has reportedly begged to be released from prison because he’s tired of spending time with other jailed rioters. Robert Gieswein, a Colorado man linked to the far-right Three Percenters, was hit with a string of riot-related charges after the Jan. 6 insurrection. He’s pleaded not guilty to all charges and is in jail awaiting trial. But, in a handwritten letter to U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan filed Thursday, Gieswein begged for pre-trial release, arguing that it’s harmful for him to spend all his time with other accused rioters. Gieswein wrote: “It’s not healthy to spend every day in here like it’s Groundhog’s [SIC] Day, with people with the same viewpoint, in the same situation... It is natural in this environment for the conversation to turn to January 6, and for us to look to each other for strength.” He went on to argue: “It’s easy to get stuck in your bubble in this environment... Outside, I could choose to seek out other perspectives.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Couple found dead on California trail likely died trying to save baby from heat

The California family who was found dead on a hiking trail in the Sierra National Forest on 15 August probably died along with their dog because of the heat, not having enough water, and exertion, investigators believe according to a report. John Gerrish, 45, Ellen Chung, 31, their one-year-old daughter Miju, and their dog, were found dead near Hite’s Cove in the Sierra National Forest east of San Francisco. A family friend reported them missing when they didn’t get back from their one-day trip. Their deaths were considered mysterious and various hypotheses were posited, such as homicide and...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy