Barbados officials on Friday were investigating how a man reportedly managed to board a commercial flight from the island nation to the US city of Miami with a loaded gun in his possession. Transportation Security Administration agents at Florida's busiest airport discovered the suspect was carrying a firearm loaded with five .32-caliber bullets, NBC's Southern Florida affiliate reported. Police arrested the man, identified by the station as Cameron Hinds, and charged him with carrying a concealed weapon, a crime punishable in Florida by up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine. Hinds reportedly pleaded not guilty and will appear in court again in mid-December, the NBC affiliate said.

MIAMI, FL ・ 8 DAYS AGO