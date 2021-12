Dragon Age fans might not be feeling so good, as Dragon Age 4 seems to be in a very bad state right now. Fans may not be expecting Dragon Age 4 anytime soon. Neither Bioware nor EA has given as much as a hint on when the game will be released. But even then, we’re expecting this release date to be pushed back even further. News about the game’s Creative Director Matt Goldman has left the project. His departure was largely unexplained, with Bioware simply announcing that he has left the company and that the project is left “in excellent hands.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO