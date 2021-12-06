ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Living Well with Cancer-Related Fatigue

 6 days ago

Fatigue, or constant feeling of tiredness, is very common in people with cancer. Cancer-related fatigue can be severe and last for a number of years post treatment. It can affect a patient physically, emotionally and mentally. Even routine daily activities, such as...

Newswise

NCCN Summit Explores How to Better Deliver on the Promise of Precision Medicine for People with Cancer

Newswise — PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA [December 7, 2021] — Today, the National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) hosted its annual Patient Advocacy Summit. The 2021 online program included a recorded presentation from Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL)—one of the bipartisan sponsors of the Reducing Hereditary Cancer Act of 2021 (HR 4110). The summit highlighted diverse perspectives for expanding precision medicine in order to improve cancer outcomes; including discussions on federal and local policies to broaden genetic/genomic testing access.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
New Brunswick, NJ
Health
New Brunswick, NJ
Marietta Daily Journal

After overcoming cancer four times, this Marietta-resident is living her best life

Sharon Sigler is a survivor. There’s no doubt about that. After overcoming four different types of cancer, she’s certainly earned the title. A self-described optimist who “has a lot of Godwinks” in her story, Sigler, a Kennesaw-resident, credits her resiliency to God, the people in her life and her commitment to stay positive, no matter what.
MARIETTA, GA
Newswise

Mount Sinai Researchers Present Encouraging Clinical Trial Results on Novel Therapy for Bone Marrow Cancer

Newswise — New York, NY (December 11, 2021) — Mount Sinai physician-scientists have found that a novel therapy for the bone marrow cancer myelofibrosis is safe and well-tolerated and is associated with modest improvements in patients in a Phase 1b clinical trial. They shared their findings during an oral presentation at the American Society of Hematology annual meeting in December.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Newswise

A New Strategy to Transform Liver Cancer Immunotherapy

Newswise — In recent years, tumor immunotherapy has emerged as a highly promising and much-touted oncological approach. It is based on using humanized antibodies called immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) to block the cellular pathways that inhibit the activity of T lymphocytes, a type of immune system cells that help protect the body from infection and may help fight cancer.
#Cancer Related Fatigue#Health And Fitness#National Cancer Institute#Cancer Care#Newswise#Rn#Msn#Agnp C#Aocnp#Rutgers Cancer Institute#Nci#Rwjbarnabas Health
Newswise

A platform of patient-derived microtumors identifies individual treatment responses and therapeutic vulnerabilities in ovarian cancer

In light of the frequent development of therapeutic resistance in cancer treatment, there is a strong need for personalized model systems accurately representing tumor heterogeneity, while enabling parallel drug testing and prediction of appropriate treatment responses in individual patients. Using ovarian cancer as a prime example of a heterogeneous tumor disease with complex microenvironment, we demonstrate the efficient isolation of highly viable patient-derived microtumors (PDM). Importantly, our data demonstrate histopathological comparability of ovarian cancer PDM with corresponding patient tumor tissue. The establishment of Reverse Phase Protein Array (RPPA)-based analyses of >110 total and phospho-proteins using small amounts of PDM enabled the identification of sensitivities to standard, platinum-based as well as experimental, selumetinib-based therapy, and thereby the prediction of treatment-responders. Strikingly, clinical follow-up of corresponding patients confirmed significantly increased metastasis-free survival of identified carboplatin-responders. Finally, combining PDM and autologous TILs for individual efficacy testing of immune checkpoint inhibitors demonstrated the potential for patient-specific enhancement of cytotoxic TIL activity by this therapeutic approach.
CANCER
Newswise

Axi-cel CAR T cell therapy shows enhanced responses and continued benefit for high-risk lymphoma patients

ATLANTA ― Three clinical studies led by researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center demonstrated enhanced responses for patients with high-risk lymphoma treated with axicabtagene ciloleucel (axi-cel) chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy. These results were reported at the 2021 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting.
CANCER
survivornet.com

Katie Couric, 64, Reveals Husband John Molner, 58, Recently Had a Cancer Scare Involving ‘A Tumor The Size of a Coconut’; Couric’s First Husband Passed From Colon Cancer

In an interview with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Katie Couric shared the details of her husband’s recent cancer scare, during which they found a large tumor on his liver. Couric’s first husband passed away from colon cancer, and she has dedicated herself to raising money for cancer research and spreading awareness. Experts recommend that people at average risk of colorectal cancer start regular screening at age 45.
CANCER
Newswise

Potentially Serious Side Effect Seen in Patient after Immunotherapy

Newswise — New York, NY (December 10, 2021) — Mount Sinai scientists have become the first to report a potentially serious side effect related to a new form of immunotherapy known as CAR-T cell therapy, which was recently approved for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Their findings were published as a case study in Nature Medicine in December.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Nature.com

Emerging trends of therapy related myeloid neoplasms following modern cancer therapeutics in the United States

Clonal hematopoiesis (CH) is a risk factor for the development of therapy-related myelodysplastic syndromes (tMDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (tAML). Adoption of targeted-immunotherapeutics since 2011, may alter the risk of CH progression to tMDS/AML. To study this, we evaluated risk of tMDS and tAML in 667 588"‰â‰¥"‰1-year survivors of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), renal cell carcinoma (RCC), melanoma and multiple-myeloma (MM) diagnosed during: 2000"“2005, 2006"“2010 and 2011"“2016. The risk of tMDS increased significantly after NSCLC across all time periods (Ptrend"‰="‰0.002) while tAML risk decreased from 2006"“2010 to 2011"“2016, coinciding with increasing use of non-chemotherapeutic agents. tAML risk after RCC decreased (Ptrend"‰="‰0.007) whereas tMDS risk did not significantly change over time. After melanoma, tMDS and tAML risks were similar to the general population. tMDS and tAML risk after MM increased from the first to second time-period, however, only risk of tMDS decreased during last period. We report diverging trends in the risk of tAML and tMDS after adoption of modern cancer therapies for specific cancers. It is imperative to further explore impact of contemporary treatment strategies on clonal evolution. Modern treatments via their discrete mechanism of actions on pre-existing CH may alter the risk of subsequent tMDS and tAML.
CANCER
buckscountyherald.com

Kin wellness center for Bucks County cancer patients opens this month

Kin, an all-inclusive wellness and support center for local cancer patients, will open Dec. 8 after a year of planning and fundraising. The Bucks County retreat, formerly known as the Corinne Sikora Wellness & Support Center, is free to patients, their families and caregivers and is supported through community donations.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Can Double Weight Loss

50 percent of people are deficient in this vitamin. Having sufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can double weight loss and shed belly fat, research finds. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One study has shown a doubling of weight loss from drinking milk,...
WEIGHT LOSS
SB Nation

A Study Says If You're Taking This Vitamin, Your Heart Is in Good Shape

If you’ve recently been diagnosed with high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol, or prediabetes, chances are you’re looking for ways to lower your risk of developing heart disease and preventing a heart attack or stroke. Healthcare providers agree that being physically active, eating nutritious foods, reducing stress, and maintaining a healthy weight are all important components of a heart-healthy lifestyle. The role supplements for heart health play can often be confusing.
EDUCATION
EatThis

This Vitamin May Stop Dementia, Says New Study

According to the World Health Organization, more than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, "a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging." The most common symptoms of dementia include memory loss, becoming lost in familiar places, changes in learning or thinking and becoming confused while at home, but taking a daily multivitamin might help slow cognitive delay according to a new study. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
Best Life

If You Drink This Beverage Often, Get Your Kidneys Checked, New Study Says

Maintaining a healthy diet is as much about watching what you drink as it is what you eat. But while the risks of overindulging in sugary sodas and juices or alcoholic beverages are well known, other less obvious items could also be affecting your health. And according to a new study, you could be doing some serious damage to your kidneys if you drink one popular beverage too often. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup.
DRINKS

