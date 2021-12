Tobias Harris is one of the harder players to truly quantify on the Philadelphia 76ers‘ roster. On one hand, he’s playing just slightly below his career averages in a Sixers uniform, scoring 18.9 points, 3.3 assists, and 7.2 rebounds a night while hitting 46.7 percent of his shots from the field and 31.5 percent from beyond the arc. Despite missing a half month due to COVID, Harris has remained an engaged leader for the team both on and off the court and could ultimately see his numbers improve once Philly finally strings together some on-court continuity for the first time since October.

NBA ・ 1 HOUR AGO