Supercomputers are very large and powerful computers able to perform calculations much more rapidly than general-purpose computers. They achieve this with a massively parallel architecture. Today’s supercomputers use the same off-the-self processors, operating at the same clock speeds, as desktop computers, but they have a large number of them so that many calculations can be performed simultaneously – in parallel. Not all calculations can be accelerated in this way, since some calculations must be performed sequentially with the output of the first calculation feeding into the second calculation and so forth.

COMPUTERS ・ 13 DAYS AGO