Davis Mills replaced Tyrod Taylor late in the third quarter. Taylor was evaluated for injury and cleared to play, according to the team, but the Texans went with Davis. Taylor was only 5-of-13 for 45 yards with an interception. He was holding his left wrist as he exited the field following a third-down incompletion with 8:05 left in the third quarter. Taylor was hit and knocked down on the previous play.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO