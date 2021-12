On Friday, November 10 the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics will release its most current report on inflation for November 2021. Inflationary pressures have spiraled out of control and since June have consistently been at or above 5.3%. Currently, economists are forecasting that Friday’s report will show that inflation has increased by 0.7%. If that is correct it would take the current inflationary rate year-over-year to an alarming 6.8%. That level of inflation has not been seen since the 1980s. The real question is how accurate have previous forecasts been in projecting upcoming reports?

BUSINESS ・ 11 HOURS AGO