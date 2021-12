LUGANO, Switzerland — Scientists have created a portable tool capable of decreasing the discomfort of treating basal cell carcinoma (skin cancer) — all while in the comfort of a patient’s home! The device, no bigger than a coin, uses photodynamic therapy (PDT) which scientists say is as effective as the treatment cancer patients receive in a hospital. Since the typical course of PDT therapy involves two outpatient treatments that can each take well over two hours, this novel device can lessen the length of hospital time, which is all the more necessary during the ongoing pandemic.

