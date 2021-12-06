Two killed in weekend ATV collision in Union County

The Senate passed a resolution Wednesday to repeal President Joe Biden's vaccination-or-testing mandate for private-sector employers in a bipartisan rebuke of a key component of the White House's Covid-19 strategy. The measure, which needed only a simple majority to advance, passed in a 52-48 vote. It was supported by every...
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The woman who was riding with Daunte Wright when he was pulled over by police testified Thursday about the chaos right after an officer shot him, saying she screamed at Wright but that he “wasn’t answering me and he was just gasping.”. “I grabbed...
The casket carrying former Sen. Bob Dole (R-Kan.) arrived at the Capitol building on Thursday, where the Kansas Republican and celebrated war veteran will lie in state in the Rotunda. Dole, who served in the Senate for nearly 30 years before an unsuccessful campaign for president in 1996, died in...
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said this week the U.S. would take a more direct role in diplomacy to address Vladimir Putin’s concerns over Ukraine and Europe, part of a broader effort to dissuade the Russian leader from a destabilizing invasion of Ukraine. But any negotiations to...
Wellington, New Zealand — New Zealand's government believes it has come up with a unique plan to end tobacco smoking: a lifetime ban for those aged 14 or younger. Under a new measure the government announced Thursday and plans to pass next year, the minimum age to buy cigarettes would keep rising year after year.
Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is suing Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol as he faces a likely contempt referral for refusing to cooperate with the panel. In a civil complaint filed Wednesday afternoon, Meadows's...
Washington — A staffer on Capitol Hill was arrested Thursday morning after he allegedly brought a handgun into a House office building, U.S. Capitol Police said. Officers in the Longworth House Office Building spotted the image of a gun in a bag on an X-ray screen. The bag's owner, identified as 57-year-old Jeffrey Allsbrooks, was tracked down four minutes later and arrested, U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement. He is being charged with carrying a pistol without a license.
A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew braved poor visibility and frigid rapids to reach a car partly submerged in water near the brink of Niagara Falls, then lowered a rescue swimmer on a hoist who pulled out the woman trapped inside. She did not survive. "We have never had a...
The jury in Jussie Smollett’s trial will continue deliberations on Thursday as they attempt to reach a verdict on his charges in the alleged hate crime hoax. The former "Empire" star’s fate is in the hands of the jury after almost two weeks of court proceedings in a case that’s seen many twists and turns since it first broke in January 2019. He faces six counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly lying to the police.
Some teenagers may soon be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. This news comes after Pfizer revealed that three doses of its vaccine are more effective at neutralizing the Omicron variant than two. Dr. Esther Choo, professor of emergency medicine at Oregon Health and Sciences University, joins CBSN to discuss some of the latest coronavirus headlines.
