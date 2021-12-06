Two killed in weekend ATV collision in Union County

The jury in Jussie Smollett’s trial will continue deliberations on Thursday as they attempt to reach a verdict on his charges in the alleged hate crime hoax. The former "Empire" star’s fate is in the hands of the jury after almost two weeks of court proceedings in a case that’s seen many twists and turns since it first broke in January 2019. He faces six counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly lying to the police.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO