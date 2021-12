One of the new requirements, in view of the detection of the Omicron variant, to arrive in India from outside the country, is the requirement of a random testing. Airlines are supposed to pick a 2% of their passengers on board each flight, even if they are arriving from non-risk zones into India, and these passengers are supposed to undergo Covid-19 detection tests (RTPCR) on arrival at their first port in India. Passengers who receive this random already know on the aircraft inbound to India about their random testing requirement.

