Here’s what the Baltimore Sun sports staff had to say immediately after the Ravens’ 16-10 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday night at M&T Bank Stadium:. Jonas Shaffer, reporter: As long as the Ravens (8-3) have a defense as good as Sunday’s iteration and a kicker as unassailable as Justin Tucker, they can hang with anybody. Lamar Jackson’s four interceptions can’t be glossed over, especially given the offense’s recent rough patch, but ultimately, the Ravens just keep doing enough. Division games are always knock-out, drag-’em-down affairs. The Ravens were just the tougher team Sunday. To hold off the Bengals (7-4) in the AFC North, they’ll need more of that.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO